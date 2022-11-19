Black Hawks finish weekend sweep of Lincoln, win sixth consecutive

WATERLOO – Patrick Geary’s third-period goal lifted the Waterloo Black Hawks to a 2-1 win over the Lincoln Saturday to complete a weekend, two-game sweep of the Stars at Young Arena.

The victory was the sixth consecutive for Waterloo as the Black Hawks moved into a tie with Lincoln for second in the USHL West.

Moments after missing a wide open net, given a second chance, Geary buried his second goal of the season on assists from Gavin Lindberg and Ben Robertson with 7 minutes and 26 seconds left in the game.

Emmett Croteau stopped 30 shots to earn the win.

Waterloo took a 1-0 lead midway through the second period when Jake McLean buried a great pass from behind the net from James Hong. It was McLean’s third tally of the year.

The game stayed 1-0 until Tanner Ludtke scored for Lincoln just 3:11 into the third.

Waterloo (10-5-0) hosts Cedar Rapids Thursday in its annual Thanksgiving Day game at 7:05 p.m.

Waterloo 2, Lincoln 1

SCORE BY PERIODS

Lincoln 0 0 1 — 1

Waterloo 0 1 1 – 2

FIRST PERIOD – No scoring. Penalties – Doug Grimes, Lin (interference), 9:49, Sam Rinzel, Wat (holding), 15:13, Boston Buckberger, Lin (tripping), 19:48.

SECOND PERIOD – 1. Waterloo, Jake McLean (James Hong, Jaedon Kerr), 8:18. Penalties – Gavin O’Connell, Wat (Bench minor, too many men), 4:13, Patrick Raftery, Lin (hooking), 9:42, Zach Bade, Wat (interference), 12:40.

THIRD PERIOD – 2. Lincoln, Tanner Ludtke (Mason Marcellus), 3:11, 3. Waterloo, Patrick Geary (Gavin Lindberg, Ben Robertson), 12:34. Penalties – Marcellus, Lin (tripping), 6:25, Buckberger, Lin (holding), 9:44. James Hong, Wat (tripping), 17:38.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Lincoln 6 15 10 – 31

Waterloo 5 6 16 – 27

Goalies – Lincoln, Cameron Whitehead (25 Saves). Emmett Croteau (30 Saves).