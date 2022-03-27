Black Hawks fall to Stars 5-3 on Kids Day at Young Arena

A three goal first period was not enough to propel the Waterloo Black Hawks to a win against the Lincoln Stars on Sunday.

With five previous meetings on the season, including a 6-2 Stars win on Saturday, both teams possessed a level of familiarity with one another entering Sunday’s contest.

The Stars started the game fast as defenseman Carter Schade connected on a pass from Antonio Fernandez at the 18:28 mark of the first period.

Despite giving up an early goal, the Black Hawks responded with two goals in less than minute. At 16:22, Black Hawks defenseman Tyler Procious caught a pass from forward Mason McCormick and beat Stars goaltender Kaiden Mberko.

Fifty seconds later, Young Arena erupted as Waterloo forward Ray Fust put the Black Hawks in front with another goal.

With 7:19 remaining in the first period, officials called Waterloo defenseman Tucker Ness for tripping. The Black Hawks managed to hold the Stars’ seventh-ranked powerplay unit off the board.Forward James Hong capped off a series of strong plays in the offensive zone. The 17-year-old from Irvine, California connected on a feed from defenseman Sam Rinzel to put the Black Hawks in front 3-1 at the end of the first.

Waterloo started the second period down a man after officials determined Mason Reiners guilty of tripping at the end of the first period.Although neither team scored in the second, both dominated possession for extended periods of time and the Blacks Hawks had two near misses during a powerplay opportunity.

The early goings of the third period belonged to the Stars. At the 17:15 mark, Lincoln forward Lucas Wahlin slipped behind the Black Hawks defense as Aiden Thompson connected on a long stretch pass. Wahlin beat Croteau high on his glove side to cut the Waterloo lead to one.

With 13:37 remaining, a scrum in front of the Waterloo net forced Croteau out of position and gave Stars forward Noah Laba the opening he needed to equalize the score at 3-3.

Lincoln’s hot streak continued as Stars forward Killian Kiecker-Olson caught a pass in the slot and beat Croteau. The goal put Lincoln in front with 6:36 remaining in the contest.

Waterloo’s best chance to tie the game back up came at the 5:58 mark of the period as Black Hawks defenseman Tyler Procious narrowly misfired, ringing a shot off the post.

Waterloo surrendered an empty net goal with 1:26 remaining in the game as the Black Hawks fell 5-3.

With the loss, Waterloo drops to 23-28-2-1 with nine games remaining in the season.

Waterloo head coach Matt Smaby described both losses over the weekend as disappointing and said the Black Hawks have work to do as they head into the final stretch of the season.

“I felt we had some good chances and opportunities,” Smaby said. “We did not bury, we did not finish. I am disappointed in how both third periods played out, tonight and last night.”

Smaby also mentioned that the game being kids day at Young Arena offered the Black Hawks the opportunity to reflect on their own childhood and foster a similar passion for hockey in their fan base.

“The fan base here is very important to what it is that we are doing,” Smaby said. “I think all these guys remember when they were kids...I think the emphasis, leading up to today, is that it would be nice to get out and be a part of the community.”

