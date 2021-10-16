Black Hawks fall in shootout

OMAHA -- Garrett Wright produced the decisive shootout conversion for the Omaha Lancers in a 2-1 Friday result against the Waterloo Black Hawks at Ralston Arena.

Both the shootout and the official final score were by 2-1 counts. Wright ended it with a low attempt to the stick side of Hawks goalie Jack Williams in the third round. Waterloo’s Michael LaStarza and the Lancer’s Luke Strickland each tallied with the first attempts for their respective teams.

In addition to a pair of saves during the tie-breaker, Omaha goalie Kevin Pasche earned the win with 26 stops in 65 minutes. He denied the Hawks on four occasions in overtime, including a pair of close-range looks by Adam Cardona.

The Lancers did not have a shot in overtime and finished with 22 for the night.

A back-and-forth passing play had produced the only goal of the first period. On a rush at 8:29, LaStarza gave the puck to Owen Baker in the right circle; Baker returned it to LaStarza in the slot, leaving him with an open side to score.

A controversial Lancer goal tied the score 1:58 before the second intermission. Wright knocked Williams back into the net while trying to retrieve a pass from Michael Cameron. The puck crossed the line, and was ruled to be a good goal.

After three straight on the road, the Black Hawks return home Saturday to host the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

Waterloo;1;0;0;0 - 1

Omaha;0;1;0;0 - 2

FIRST PERIOD -- 1, Waterloo, LaStarza (Baker), 8:29. Penalties-Ness Wat (roughing), 11:11; Fowler Oma (roughing, slashing), 11:11; Ness Wat (roughing), 14:17; McCormick Wat (roughing), 18:47; Reiners Wat (head contact), 18:47; McDonald Oma (roughing), 19:04.

SECOND PERIOD -2, Omaha, Wright (Cameron, Robertson), 18:02. Penalties -- None.

THIRD PERIOD -- No Scoring. Penalties-Strickland Oma (tripping), 10:35.

OVERTIME- No Scoring. Penalties - None.

Shootout - Waterloo 1 (LaStarza G, Waldron NG, O’Connell NG), Omaha 2 (Strickland G, Bump NG, Wright G).

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 9-6-8-4-0-27. Omaha 7-6-9-0-1-23.

Goalies-Waterloo, Williams (22 shots-21 saves). Omaha, Pasche (27 shots-26 saves).

