Black Hawks fall at Sioux Falls
USHL HOCKEY

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Sioux Falls handed Waterloo a one-goal defeat for the second straight night Saturday in United States Hockey League action, 5-4.

The Stampede, who climbed over the .500 mark (17-16-3-0) with their fifth straight win, defeated the Black Hawks in overtime Friday.

Saturday night, it was 1-1 after the first period with Kyle Haskins scoring for Waterloo (26-9-2-0). Sioux Falls made it 3-1 with the only two goals of the middle period.

Joe Cassetti made it 3-2 just 21 seconds into the third, but as they did all night, the Stampede answered to take a 4-2 lead. The Black Hawks made one more charge when Matthew Argentina and Aaron Bohlinger scored just 17 seconds apart to tie it at 4-4, but Sioux Falls regained the lead a little more than two minutes later and protected it the rest of the way.

Sioux Falls 5, Waterloo 4

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo;1;0;3 -- 4

Sioux Falls;1;2;2 -- 5

FIRST PERIOD -- 1. Sioux Falls, Carrabes (Anderson), 1:11. 2. Waterloo, Haskins (Rolston, Bengtsson), 8:22. Penalties -- MacDonald-SF (slashing) 3:01, Heidemann-SF (cross-checking) 10:05, Bengtsson-Wat. (interference) 14:54, Phillips-SF (double high-sticking) 18:48.

SECOND PERIOD -- 3. Sioux Falls, MacDonald (Lewandowski), 3:20. 4. Sioux Falls, Lewandowski (Carrabes, MacDonald), pp, 14:14. Penalties -- Phillips-SC (high-sticking) :48, Cassetti-Wat. (roughing) 12:18.

THIRD PERIOD -- 5. Waterloo, Cassetti (Ness), :21. 6. Sioux Falls, Chabrier (unassisted), 2:56. 7. Waterloo, Argentina (Psenicka, Bengtsson), 7:52. 8. Waterloo, Bohlinger (Gerrie), 8:09. 9. Sioux Falls, Pinoniemi (Bakos), 10:24. Penalty -- Bast-Wat. (tripping) 19:33.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo;12;13;10 -- 35

Sioux Falls;7;8;5 -- 20

Power-plays -- Waterloo 0-for-4. Sioux Falls 1-for-2.

Goaltenders -- Waterloo, Stein (16 SOG, 12 saves), Carriere (4 SOG, 3 saves). Sioux Falls, Stauber (35 SOG, 31 saves).

Officials -- Referees, Bruggeman, Edwards. Linesmen, Dykstra, Mack. Att. -- 7,839.

