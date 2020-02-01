Black Hawks fall at Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Sioux Falls handed Waterloo a one-goal defeat for the second straight night Saturday in United States Hockey League action, 5-4.
The Stampede, who climbed over the .500 mark (17-16-3-0) with their fifth straight win, defeated the Black Hawks in overtime Friday.
Saturday night, it was 1-1 after the first period with Kyle Haskins scoring for Waterloo (26-9-2-0). Sioux Falls made it 3-1 with the only two goals of the middle period.
Joe Cassetti made it 3-2 just 21 seconds into the third, but as they did all night, the Stampede answered to take a 4-2 lead. The Black Hawks made one more charge when Matthew Argentina and Aaron Bohlinger scored just 17 seconds apart to tie it at 4-4, but Sioux Falls regained the lead a little more than two minutes later and protected it the rest of the way.
