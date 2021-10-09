 Skip to main content
USHL

Black Hawks fall 6-2 to Tri-City

KEARNEY, Neb. – Three power-play goals and a penalty shot goal propelled the Tri-City Storm to a 6-2 victory over the Waterloo Black Hawks in United States Hockey League action Friday.

An even-strength two-on-one rush led to Tri-City’s first goal 4:12 into the game.  Kieran Cebrian’s low backhander from the edge of the right circle crossed up Hawks goalie Jack Williams, the first puck to elude him this season after a pair of shutouts.  Later in the period, Williams made a pair of saves in quick succession during a Storm two-man advantage, but Lleyton Roed was there to put a final rebound chance into an open side at 15:47.

Waterloo sliced into the Storm lead seconds into their own early second period power play.  At 1:56, Cooper Wylie blasted the puck toward the net; James Hong screened goalie Chase Clark and tipped Wylie’s chance, drawing the Hawks back within a goal.  It would be the only time the Hawks capitalized on nine power plays.

The rest of the period belonged to Tri-City as the Storm poured in another power-play goal and Dane Dowiak scored on a penalty shot.

Mason McCormick gave the Hawks a lift 4:01 into the third to make it 5-2, but Tri-City scored another power-play goal to finish off Waterloo.

Tri-City 6, Waterloo 2

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo 0 1 1 - 2

Tri-City 2 3 1 - 6

FIRST PERIOD - 1. Tri-City, Cebrian  (O'Hara, Druskinis), 4:12. 2. Tri-City, Roed  (Miller, Czerneckianair), 15:47, pp. Penalties-Druskinis TC (cross checking), 4:20; McCormick Wat (holding), 9:21; Cebrian TC (interference), 12:52; Procious Wat (tripping), 14:18; Schneider Wat (tripping), 14:45; Nikolaev TC (high sticking), 15:58.

SECOND PERIOD – 3. Waterloo, Hong (Wylie), 1:56, pp. 4. Tri-City, Gamache 2 (Wilmer, Czerneckianair), 3:22. 5. Tri-City, Dowiak, 11:06, ps. 6. Tri-City, Roed (O'Hara, Brindley), 13:49, pp. Penalties-Benoit Tc (head contact), 1:41; Strathmann TC (high sticking), 7:18; McCormick Wat (slashing), 11:06; Schifsky Wat (cross checking), 13:28; Ness Wat (slashing), 15:09; Miller TC (high sticking), 16:31.

THIRD PERIOD -- 7, Waterloo, McCormick (Reiners), 4:01. 8, Tri-City, Wilmer (Borgesi, Nikolaev), 14:38, pp. Penalties-Montgomery TC (high sticking), 0:53; McEwen TC (kneeing), 11:55; O’Connell Wat (hooking), 12:54; Montgomery TC (roughing), 15:42.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 8-14-9-31. Tri-City 14-9-9-32.

Goalies-Waterloo, Williams 2-1-0-0 (32 shots-26 saves). Tri-City, Clark 2-0-0-0 (31 shots-29 saves).

