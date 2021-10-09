Black Hawks fall 6-2 to Tri-City

KEARNEY, Neb. – Three power-play goals and a penalty shot goal propelled the Tri-City Storm to a 6-2 victory over the Waterloo Black Hawks in United States Hockey League action Friday.

An even-strength two-on-one rush led to Tri-City’s first goal 4:12 into the game. Kieran Cebrian’s low backhander from the edge of the right circle crossed up Hawks goalie Jack Williams, the first puck to elude him this season after a pair of shutouts. Later in the period, Williams made a pair of saves in quick succession during a Storm two-man advantage, but Lleyton Roed was there to put a final rebound chance into an open side at 15:47.

Waterloo sliced into the Storm lead seconds into their own early second period power play. At 1:56, Cooper Wylie blasted the puck toward the net; James Hong screened goalie Chase Clark and tipped Wylie’s chance, drawing the Hawks back within a goal. It would be the only time the Hawks capitalized on nine power plays.

The rest of the period belonged to Tri-City as the Storm poured in another power-play goal and Dane Dowiak scored on a penalty shot.

Mason McCormick gave the Hawks a lift 4:01 into the third to make it 5-2, but Tri-City scored another power-play goal to finish off Waterloo.

