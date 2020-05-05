Black Hawks draft strategically on day two

Kleven spent last season with Minot in the NAHL and followed a 25 goal and 28 assist season, he was named the NAHL Rookie of the Year.

“Charlie (Strobel) is a winner. He has been on winning teams,” O’Handley said. “He is an offensive guy, a 200-foot player from a hockey playing family. Everything fits there for us. We needed a guy like that.

“Kyler is another very good offensive player and was a very good player for Minot this season.”

Seven of the 16 players Waterloo selected in Phase II hail from Minnesota and seven of them have junior experience – Glockner, Kleven, Ryan O’Hara, Ryan Tverberg, Owen Ozar and Mitchell Joss.

Tverberg is a well-regarded NHL draft prospect, ranked 140th among North American skaters by the NHL Central Scouting Service.

“I don’t know if you can label with where we took our players,” O’Handley said. “It was strategic and it didn’t matter if it was round two or round 10, we feel good about all our picks.

“With the extra time to research, not that we weren’t well prepared for any other draft, I felt it was a well thought out by our group and specifically, Shane (Fukushima, Waterloo’s Associate Head Coach in charge of scouting).”