Black Hawks draft strategically on day two

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Black Hawks addressed an immediate need quickly Tuesday in Phase II of the United States Hockey League entry draft.
Waterloo selected Minnetonka, Minn. native Charlie Glockner, a goalie, with the 13th overall pick in the first round.
“Charlie is an accomplished kid,” Black Hawks head coach P.K. O’Handley said. “He is junior ready. Kent Patterson our goalie coach knows him, we know him, and there was a real comfort level all the way around with Charlie and we feel really good about that.”
Glockner spent last season with Amarillo of the North American Hockey League where he went 18-5-2-2 with a 1.73 goals against average and a .929 save percentage. He is committed to Niagara University.
Both of the Black Hawks’ goalies from the 2019-20 season — Logan Stein and Gabriel Carriere — are moving onto the college ranks.
Waterloo went for offense with a pair of second round picks taking Hill-Murray forward Charlie Strobel 23rd and Moorhead native Kyler Kleven 29th.
Strobel, a Minnesota commit, led the Pioneers to the Class AA state championship where he scored twice in the title game. In six post-season games, Strobel had eight goals and six assists.
On the season, Strobel had 27 goals and 27 assists.
Kleven spent last season with Minot in the NAHL and followed a 25 goal and 28 assist season, he was named the NAHL Rookie of the Year.
“Charlie (Strobel) is a winner. He has been on winning teams,” O’Handley said. “He is an offensive guy, a 200-foot player from a hockey playing family. Everything fits there for us. We needed a guy like that.
“Kyler is another very good offensive player and was a very good player for Minot this season.”
Seven of the 16 players Waterloo selected in Phase II hail from Minnesota and seven of them have junior experience – Glockner, Kleven, Ryan O’Hara, Ryan Tverberg, Owen Ozar and Mitchell Joss.
Tverberg is a well-regarded NHL draft prospect, ranked 140th among North American skaters by the NHL Central Scouting Service.
“I don’t know if you can label with where we took our players,” O’Handley said. “It was strategic and it didn’t matter if it was round two or round 10, we feel good about all our picks.
“With the extra time to research, not that we weren’t well prepared for any other draft, I felt it was a well thought out by our group and specifically, Shane (Fukushima, Waterloo’s Associate Head Coach in charge of scouting).”
Waterloo’s final pick of day was Wayzata, Minn. Defenseman, Tucker Ness, the younger brother of the Black Hawks’ 2019-20 Captain, Griffin Ness.
Tucker, at 6-foot-2, 220, is a much bigger than his older brother.
“We knew he was on the board, the familiarity with the family and Tucker has been here, the character and commitment level you can’t have enough of that and it is a real positive for us to have Tucker,” O’Handley closed.
O’Handley said with all the uncertainly with COVID-19 measures that it was too early for him to say when Waterloo will be able to hold its annual tryout camp. Typically it would be held in the later stages of May or first weekend in June.
