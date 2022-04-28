Black Hawks defeat Lincoln in best-of-three series, advance to second round of USHL playoffs

The Waterloo Black Hawks beat the Lincoln Stars in their first round playoff series to advance to a second round matchup with the Sioux City Musketeers.

Despite a 1-5 record against the Stars in the regular season, the Black Hawks picked up two wins in Lincoln to complete the upset.

On Monday, the Stars looked the part of the higher seeded team in game one.

The Stars took a commanding 3-0 lead in the first period thanks to goals from Killian Kiecker-Olson, Lucas Wahlin and Henry Nelson.

The Black Hawks managed two goals from forward Garrett Schifsky in the second period, but another Lincoln goal put Waterloo in a 4-2 hole to start the final period of play.

Stars forward Lucas Wahlin added an empty net goal to seal the win and a 1-0 series lead for Lincoln.

The Stars peppered Waterloo netminder Emmett Croteau with 37 shots in the contest as the Alberta-native made 33 saves.

It was Waterloo’s turn to score three first period goals in the second game of the series on Tuesday. Garrett Schifsky scored his third of the series while Gavin Lindberg and Tucker Ness also added goals in the first 20 minutes of action.

Leading 3-1 to start the second period, Waterloo held Lincoln off the board to take a two goal lead into the final period.

The Black Hawks prevailed 3-2 after staving off a late comeback attempt which included a Wahlin goal with 3:03 remaining.

Croteau again faced 37 shots in the contest, making 35 saves to help Waterloo tie the series, 1-1.

Rookie Connor Brown played the hero in game three as the forward scored four times to bring the Black Hawks back from the brink of elimination.

Lincoln scored three unanswered goals to start the winner-take-all contest, but Brown managed to find the back of the net with 12 seconds remaining in the first period.

After a scoreless second, Waterloo forward Gavin Lindberg scored two minutes into the third to cut the Lincoln lead to 3-2.

A Kiecker-Olson goal gave the Stars a commanding 4-2 lead with 12:26 remaining in regulation, but two goals from Brown in the final 2:55 of the period sent the game to overtime.

Just under 1:30 into overtime, Brown added another tally to seal the first round upset.

Croteau stopped 22-of-26 Lincoln shots in game three.

In the next round, the Black Hawks will take on the Sioux City Musketeers. Waterloo fared slightly better against Sioux City in the regular season, mustering a 2-4 record.

Waterloo will host game one of the series on Saturday, April 30 at 6:05 p.m.

Games two and three (if necessary) will take place in Sioux City on Sunday, May 1 at 3:05 p.m. and Tuesday, May 3 at 7:05 p.m.

