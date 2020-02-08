Black Hawks complete sweep of Fargo

Black Hawks net minder, Gabe Carriere, brought the Young Arena fans to their feet as he stuffed a three-on-one break in Fargo’s favor, keeping the score at 2-nil.

Carriere performed another miracle save at the four minute mark as he buried a shot while laying on his back, once again denying a threat to score.

“I felt good tonight and I knew if I kept my head in the game the whole night, my defense would be there,” said Carriere. “Once I got the first block of the game I settled in and that great defense in front of me made some great stops. After they (Force) did get that first score I just did not want them to get another and grab the momentum. In this game you can not get too high or too low, and just keep working hard the whole game.”

Griffin Ness padded the Hawks advantage (3-0) with a blast that rattled the post at the seven minute mark, but Fargo answered with a score from Mason Salquist moments later.

Waterloo quickly answered back as Luke Bast skated unattended down the middle and parked Kyle Haskins pass top shelf over Brady’s glove side for 4-1 edge.