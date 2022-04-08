Black Hawks clinch playoffs with 4-3 shootout win over Fargo

The Waterloo Black Hawks outshot the Fargo Force 49-30 in route to a 4-3 victory on Friday.

The Black Hawks entered the game on a six game skid while Fargo entered Friday’s contest fresh off a 7-1 drubbing of the Omaha Lancers.

However, with a playoff berth on the line, Waterloo started the game with a high energy attack.

The Black Hawks peppered Fargo netminder Matej Marinov early, jumping out to an early 5-1 shots advantage in the first 4:07 of the game.

After increasing their shot advantage to 8-1, the Black Hawks connected on the first goal of the game at the 9:33 mark of the first period. Rookie forward Gavin indberg scored his first goal of the season on a one timer from assistant captain Tucker Ness.

Following the Waterloo goal, the Fargo Force showed an increased sense of urgency as they managed to cut the Black Hawks shot advantage to 9-6 over the next four minutes of action.

The Force’s increased sense of urgency paid off as Fargo found the back of the next less than five minutes after the Black Hawks initial tally.

On a 3-on-2 odd man rush, Fargo forward Ryan Alexander picked the corner right above Waterloo netminder Emmett Croteau’s blocker and buried the equalizing goal off an assist from Max Smolinski.

The first special teams opportunity for either team came with 1:16 remaining in the first period as the Fargo goal scorer, Alexander, received a two minute minor for tripping.

Waterloo did not capitalize on the power play during the first period as the score remained tied, 1-1, heading into the first intermission.

The Black Hawks did not score during the final 44 seconds of the power play, but resumed their early first period domination.

At the 15:41 mark of the second period, Waterloo received its second power play opportunity of the game as Fargo forward German Yavash received a two minute minor for interference.

Despite getting the setup they wanted and two quality attempts on the Fargo net, Waterloo failed to capitalize on the power play.

With 11:03 remaining in the period, Waterloo forward Jake Schneider received a two minute minor for slashing. However, the Black Hawks lights out play continued on the penalty kill as they held Fargo without a shot on net during the man advantage.

Waterloo’s inability to convert its opportunities into points bit them as Fargo took a 2-1 lead with 6:41 remaining in the second period despite a 12-shot advantage for the Black Hawks.

A scramble in front of the Black Hawks net put Croteau out of position as Fargo forward Thomas Sinclair put the Force in front 2-1.

Following another missed opportunity on the powerplay, Waterloo ended the second period trailing 2-1 despite leading 32-12 in shots.

Early in the third period, after killing off a late second period roughing penalty on forward Jacob Jeannette, the Black Hawks equalized the score 2-2.

With 14:49 remaining in the final period, Owen Baker forced the puck to the outside and shoveled the puck to the front of the net. Baker’s pass ricocheted off the back of Marinov to tie the game, 2-2.

Just over two minutes later, at the 12:03 mark of the third period, Fargo defenseman Max Smolinski connected on a rebound to beat a heavily-screen Croteau to put the Force back in front, 3-2.

After killing off a 5-on-3 and 4-on-3 Fargo man advantage, the Black Hawks tied the game, 3-3, as James Hong found the back of the net on the power play with 2:36 remaining in the contest.

Patrick Geary nearly scored the game winning goal with 42 seconds left in regulation, but the shot deflected wide of the net as the game headed to overtime.

Neither team scored in during the five minute, 3-on-3 overtime period, sending the game to a shootout.

Croteau stopped both Fargo attempts as James Hong and Gavin O’Connell sent Waterloo to the playoffs with goals on the first two shootout attempts.

With the win, the Black Hawks improve to 24-29-3-1 on the season and, following a 5-3 Sioux Falls win over Des Moines, clinched a berth in the Clark Cup playoffs.

Waterloo head coach Matt Smaby said he was proud of his team following the win and playoff berth.

“The playoffs is a special time of year,” Smaby said. “I am proud of the guys. We have asked them to do a lot of hard work throughout the year. It has not all been easy. There has been a lot of adversity that we have fought through…It is a nice reward but, the work is not done.”

