Black Hawks blanked in attempt to complete weekend sweep

WATERLOO - Putting in three games of tough United States Hockey League play in one weekend is a tough chore, but the Waterloo Black Hawks came away with four out of a six possible points in that stand.

Facing the Tri-City Storm for a second day in a row made it even tougher as the Black Hawks dropped a 2-0 decision to their opponent on Sunday at Young Arena coming up a win short of a weekend sweep.

"It is tough on you when you play three days straight," said Black Hawks coach P.K. O'Handley. "Tonight we just made too many mental errors with the puck and that's not good. We need to turn the page from this one and move on. It was still a positive weekend, we got four points and that was good."

The Black Hawks held strong over the first 11-minutes of the first period, but a controversial play put the Hawks in a hole. Tri-City put the first point on the board with a questionable goal at the 11:38 mark.

The Storm put a rush on the Black Hawks net and Adam Klapka let go with a hard shot right at goalie Jack Williams. Unfortunately, Williams did not see the shot as he was being taken down in the net by a Storm attacker when the puck entered the nylon.

Without further review, the goal was counted and the Hawks were down 1-0.