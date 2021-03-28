 Skip to main content
Black Hawks blanked by Gamblers
USHL

Black Hawks blanked by Gamblers

GREEN BAY – Short-handed Waterloo was blanked by Green Bay Sunday, 5-0, in United States Hockey League action.

Playing for the third time during the weekend and their 12th game in 23 days, the Hawks dressed just nine forwards and six defensemen.

Green Bay took the lead immediately.  The only goal in the opening period came just 32 seconds after the puck dropped.  Ryan Greene put the first shot of the game on net, leading to a rebound chance for Jesse Tucker, who scored from the left circle.

Green Bay goalie Matt Davis turned away 24 shots as the Gamblers killed four Waterloo power plays.

Jack Williams made 37 saves for the Black Hawks.

Waterloo is next in action at Lincoln on Thursday. 

Green Bay 5, Waterloo 0

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo;0;0;0 – 0

Green Bay;1;2;2  -- 5

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Green Bay, Jesse Tucker (Ryan Greene, Mason Lohrei), :32. Penalties – Nic Belpedio, Wat (tripping), :32, John Mittelstadt, GB (tripping), 6:09, Jacob Jeannette, Wat (hooking), 11:22, Jarod Crespo, GB (tripping), 14:41. Jonah Copre, Wat (delay of game), 16:27, Owen Ozar, Wat (cross checking), 19:20.

SECOND PERIOD – 2. Green Bay, Damien Carfagna (Greene), 1:57, 3. Green Bay, Jake Schmaltz (Ryanj Kirwan), 13:34, pp. Penalties – Matt Argentina, Wat (double minor high sticking), 10:41.

THIRD PERIOD – 4. Green Bay, Ryan Kirwan (Tucker), 14:34, 5. Green Bay, Matt DeBoer (Victor Mancini), 17:02. Penalties – Jackson Kunz, GB (tripping), 5:04, Kyler Grundy, GB (slashing), 9:34, Lohrei, GB (unsportsmanlike conduct), 9:34, Cooper Wylie. Wat (boarding), 19:20. Xan Gurney, GB (misconduct), 20:00.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo;9;5;10 – 24

Green Bay;12;20;10 – 42

Goalies – Waterloo, Jack Williams (37 saves). Green Bay, Matt Davis (24 saves). 

