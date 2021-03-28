Black Hawks blanked by Gamblers

GREEN BAY – Short-handed Waterloo was blanked by Green Bay Sunday, 5-0, in United States Hockey League action.

Playing for the third time during the weekend and their 12th game in 23 days, the Hawks dressed just nine forwards and six defensemen.

Green Bay took the lead immediately. The only goal in the opening period came just 32 seconds after the puck dropped. Ryan Greene put the first shot of the game on net, leading to a rebound chance for Jesse Tucker, who scored from the left circle.

Green Bay goalie Matt Davis turned away 24 shots as the Gamblers killed four Waterloo power plays.

Jack Williams made 37 saves for the Black Hawks.

Waterloo is next in action at Lincoln on Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0