Black Hawks blanked by Buccaneers

WATERLOO – Remington Keopple turned away 30 shots as the Des Moines Buccaneers handed the Waterloo Black Hawks their fifth consecutive United States Hockey League loss Saturday at Young Arena.

After a scoreless first period, Des Moines got on the board first with a Zach Urdahl goal 6 minutes and 45 seconds into the second.

The Buccaneers then put the game away as Noah Ellis and Alex Laferriere scored power-play goals early in the third and Michael Becilacqua topped off the scoring with 7 minutes and 16 seconds left.

Waterloo has been outscored 26-6 during its current losing streak that has dropped the Black Hawks to 17-28-1.

Saturday’s game was supposed to be part of a home-and-home weekend series, but Friday’s game was postponed after the ice conditions at Buccaneer Arena were deemed unplayable.

The Black Hawks return to action next Friday and Saturday at home against Sioux Falls.

Des Moines 4, Waterloo 0

SCORE BY PERIODS

Des Moines 0 1 3 — 4

Waterloo 0 0 0 — 0