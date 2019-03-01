Try 3 months for $3

FARGO, N.D. -- Evan Fear was outstanding in goal and Waterloo provided him with just enough offense for a 2-0 United States Hockey League win at Fargo Friday night.

Fear stopped all 34 shots he faced as the Black Hawks improved to 31-13-3-1 on the season.

Emil Ohrvall turned assists from Vladislav Firstov and Joe Cassetti into a goal 15 minutes, 35 seconds into the game.

The score remained 1-0 until the 11:08 mark of the third when Patrick Guzzo converted assists from Griffin Ness and Mason Palmer into Waterloo's second goal.

The Black Hawks play at Fargo (26-17-2-2) again Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments