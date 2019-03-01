FARGO, N.D. -- Evan Fear was outstanding in goal and Waterloo provided him with just enough offense for a 2-0 United States Hockey League win at Fargo Friday night.
Fear stopped all 34 shots he faced as the Black Hawks improved to 31-13-3-1 on the season.
Emil Ohrvall turned assists from Vladislav Firstov and Joe Cassetti into a goal 15 minutes, 35 seconds into the game.
The score remained 1-0 until the 11:08 mark of the third when Patrick Guzzo converted assists from Griffin Ness and Mason Palmer into Waterloo's second goal.
The Black Hawks play at Fargo (26-17-2-2) again Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.