Black Hawks beat Musketeers 2-1, force Game 3 Tuesday in Sioux City

Even though the Black Hawks entered the USHL Clark Cup playoffs with a record below .500, they haven’t looked back at what’s happened.

Sure, they’ve learned from it, and through those lessons, the Black Hawks can come out with a playoff win like they did Sunday.

Waterloo assistant captain Tucker Ness scored the game-winning goal at the 16-minute, 5-second mark of the second period to help the Black Hawks beat the Sioux City Musketeers 2-1 in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals at the Tyson Events Center.

With the win, the Black Hawks forced a Game 3 at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday night in Sioux City.

“The results maybe didn’t come in the time we wanted them to come, and that’s OK,” Smaby said. “We knew from Day 1 what we were building for right now. We knew this game was big, and it was another one. We’re excited to be in it.”

The Musketeers’ fortune started out well in the first period, as Ben Steeves scored his second playoff goal of the season.

It came on a 5-on-3 power play opportunity after Waterloo’s John Waldron was penalized for two minutes because of boarding, then 50 seconds later, Cooper Wylie was put in the penalty box for two minutes because of high sticking.

With one minute left in the power play on Waldron’s penalty, the Musketeers had the puck starting on the left side on Damien Carfagna’s stick. He passed it to Owen McLaughlin, who then quickly took the puck to the right side of the rink, where Steeves set up.

Steeves one-timed the puck from the right-hand face-off circle, and fired it past Waterloo goaltender Emmett Crouteau.

Steeves scored his 41st goal in the regular season and playoffs.

Crouteau, however, went on to save the next 23 shot attempts on goal. He already had one save before surrendering Steeves’ goal.

The Black Hawks’ defense held Sioux City to 11 shots in the second and third periods combined.

That included Sioux City having a 6-on-5 opportunity in the final 90 seconds after Musketeers coach Luke Strand took Alex Tracy out of goal.

“If we could keep them from shooting the puck, keep them from shooting less goals, that was big,” Smaby said. “They’re going to get their chances. We just have to minimize the big ones. I thought we did a good job of not giving up too many big ones.”

The Musketeers had some urgency during that stretch, but Strand would have liked to have seen it for the whole 60-minute game.

“Our entire group didn’t come to get the job done,” Strand said. “I’ve seen us play harder. We have to create our own fortune and get to work.”

Waterloo tied the game at the 9:52 mark of the first period from Ray Fust.

Then, in the second period, Ness picked up a rebound Muskies goaltender Alex Tracy and shot it top-shelf to take the lead.

“We tried to get a little bit of movement up top,” Smaby said. “There was a bit of a breakdown and the puck laid there and it was a nice shot under the bar.”

That goal came on a power play, as Owen Fowler was called for slashing at the 14:26 mark.

Ness was given the No. 1 Star of the Game for that goal. He also scored during Tuesday’s win against Lincoln in the first round.

The Black Hawks will now rest on Monday and stay in Sioux City to prepare for the win-or-go home game Tuesday.

“(Monday), is rest and recover and reset for the next one,” Smaby said.

Before the puck drops on Tuesday night, though, the USHL will host its Phase I and Phase II Drafts on Monday and Tuesday.

Phase I consists of 10 rounds of under-17 age players for the next season.

The first phase of the draft begins at noon Monday, and the Musketeers’ first pick comes at No. 13.

Waterloo has two picks early at No. 4 and No. 8.

Zach James is the sports editor of the Sioux City Journal, part of Lee Enterprises. Follow Zach on Twitter at @ZacharyWJames.

