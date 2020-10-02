Black Hawks are inside the bubble

WATERLOO – There were hockey players at Young Arena Thursday, albeit very briefly.
A month after the United States Hockey League announced it was delaying the start of its season until the first week of November, the Waterloo Black Hawks began bringing its players back to the Cedar Valley to open a month long preseason camp.
Head coach P.K. O’Handley brought 34 players to camp and will have to trim that roster to 25 before the Black Hawks open the season Nov. 6 at home against Omaha.
It will be a preseason camp like no other as each player was required to pass a COVID-19 test 72 hours and quarantine before leaving for Waterloo, and then were tested again once they arrived at Young Arena.
“Once they were tested here they immediately went back into quarantine until those test results come back and then we will start camp,” O’Handley said.
The Black Hawks instilled further COVID-19 safety protocols in addition.
For the first six days, the players, two to a room, have been placed in bubble of sorts at the Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Waterloo and will remain there until Tuesday except for daily walks to and from Young Arena..
“The hope was to have an optional skate Friday (today) and then we’d start in earnest once we get all the tests back,” O’Handley said. “They will eat all their meals inside their room, either picking them up here and carrying them back to their room or we will deliver them to their rooms. For the first six days we are going to utilize every available lockerroom inside the arena to spread them out. They will also have to go through COVID screening each time they come to the arena.
“The Courtyard and our food partners have been great to work with and help us create this bubble. These young men are still maturing and still are kids in a lot of ways. I think it is important to lay the foundation of what the new normal is going to look like for them. And although it is only for six days I think it can go a long way toward preparing them for however long this goes.”
One player will be absent from camp, Czech Republic forward Ondrej Psenicka, who is one of Waterloo’s top returning scorers.
“We are still working on a day-by-day basis to get our European player here,” O’Handley said. “We want to get him back here as soon as we can and he wants to be here. We are also very confident that we can get our Canadian players across the border.”
Waterloo already had a dry run with how to run preseason camp in early August when for over 14 days it hosted four Futures Camps at Young Arena.
“That really helped,” O’Handley said. “It was very difficult, but the camps ran smooth and no illnesses were reported and we had more than 400 players and their parents. It was a good dry run.
“It has been a challenge and it has been for all USHL teams,” O’Handley added. “Our group has worked awfully hard trying to put safety protocols together and try to do this to a standard that makes our organization what we are.”
As far as roster battles, O’Handley said there is time to get that sorted out.
Waterloo held a try-out camp in early August.
“You look at our summer camp and you could tell they had been away from the ice for anything meaningful for five months,” O’Handley said. “To just say you made it and you didn’t make … that didn’t feel right for the players or the organization, either.”
Defense early is where Waterloo will have the most experience with guys like Mason Reiners, Ethan Szmagaj, Nic Belpedio and Luke Bast headlining that group.
Question marks remain in net where the Black Hawks lost Logan Stein and Gabriel Carriere and on offense.
Psenicka, Wyatt Schingoethe, Matthew Argentina, Quinn Rudrud, Keighan Gerrie and John Waldron are a few of the potential returning veterans.
Waterloo also acquired forward Max Sasson of Cedar Rapids in a dispersal draft of the RoughRiders players after the team announced it would not be able to play the 2020-21 season because of damaged to its home ice arena.
“When we talked to Mark (CR head coach Mark Carlson) all he said about Max was ‘leadership, leadership, leadership,” O’Handley said. “We were hopeful going in we’d get to select him.
Waterloo is still working on scheduling exhibition games. It has a series of those on the docket with Cedar Rapids and Madison, but both of those organizations had to pull out of the 2020-21 season, Cedar Rapids from the derecho and Madison because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“I think the pieces are there,” O’Handley said. “You also need for them to find chemistry with each other and then you need for them to decide the team is more important than themselves at some point. When you get that, which is what last year’s group had, than you will have success. There is no other recipe for that.
“There is no question I think we have talented individuals.”
