Black Hawks are inside the bubble

WATERLOO – There were hockey players at Young Arena Thursday, albeit very briefly.

A month after the United States Hockey League announced it was delaying the start of its season until the first week of November, the Waterloo Black Hawks began bringing its players back to the Cedar Valley to open a month long preseason camp.

Head coach P.K. O’Handley brought 34 players to camp and will have to trim that roster to 25 before the Black Hawks open the season Nov. 6 at home against Omaha.

It will be a preseason camp like no other as each player was required to pass a COVID-19 test 72 hours and quarantine before leaving for Waterloo, and then were tested again once they arrived at Young Arena.

“Once they were tested here they immediately went back into quarantine until those test results come back and then we will start camp,” O’Handley said.

The Black Hawks instilled further COVID-19 safety protocols in addition.

For the first six days, the players, two to a room, have been placed in bubble of sorts at the Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Waterloo and will remain there until Tuesday except for daily walks to and from Young Arena..