Black Hawks are collecting donations for derecho victims

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Black Hawks will be collecting donations which will be promptly delivered to the storm relief effort in Linn County.

Community members can drop off items between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday at Young Arena.

“The damage from this storm is unprecedented,” said Black Hawks President of Business Operations Joe Greene. “There are people whose lives will never be the same, but there is also the possibility that many neighbors and neighborhoods will grow closer after the shared cleanup and recovery efforts. It is in that spirit that we ask Waterloo fans to help and to show what ‘Black Hawks Family’ really means.”

According to reports, all of the following will be useful to relief organizations: batteries, candles, charcoal, extension cords, flashlights, food and beverage coolers, gas cans, non-perishable food, and tarps. The Black Hawks encourage those wishing to make cash donations to send money directly to The Salvation Army, the Red Cross, or other relevant non-profit groups operating in eastern Iowa.

