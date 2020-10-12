Black Hawks announce fan plan for 2020-21 season

WATERLOO – Young Arena will be limited to 50 percent capacity, roughly 1,400 fans, when the Waterloo Black Hawks open the 2020-21 season on Nov. 6 against the Omaha Lancers.

Through a coordinated effort with Waterloo Leisure Services and Black Hawk County Public Health officials, the Black Hawks released its 2020-21 Readiness Plan Monday, a plan that will govern all aspects of rink operations on game nights.

“There are many things which will be different for all of u s this season, but we have used all the resources available to make the best decisions we can about the situation,” Black Hawks President of Business Operations Joe Green said. “Since last March, people have asked us, ‘How are you going to play if COVID-19 is still happening?” Well, COVID-19 is still happening, so we have put a lot of thought into making this work safely.

“Safety is our top priority for everyone coming into this building whether they are playing, watching or working. However, the most important thing to making this plan successful is having each individual do their part to protect everyone else.”