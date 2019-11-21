WATERLOO --- Veteran Waterloo defenseman Jacob Bengtsson will attend Lake Superior State University in the fall of 2020, the Black Hawks announced Wednesday.
The 20-year-old from Sweden is the 17th member of this year’s Waterloo squad to announce an NCAA Division I commitment.
Bengtsson scored his first goal of the season last Friday during a 4-3 Black Hawks victory against the Omaha Lancers. He has played in all 15 Waterloo games so far this season after skating in 60 of 62 a year ago. In 2018/19, Bengtsson finished with a goal and 12 assists. He also recorded a pair of assists in four Hawks playoff games last spring.
The current Lake Superior State roster includes three players who spent time with the Black Hawks: senior Collin Saccoman, junior Yuki Miura, and freshman Niko Selivanov. Miura and Saccoman are currently tied for fourth in team scoring at nine points apiece through 14 games.
The Lakers have successfully attracted many players to their program from beyond North America: in addition to Bengtsson and Miura, eight others on their current roster have come from another continent.
