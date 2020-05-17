A look back at great playoff moments in Black Hawks history

O’Handley on Regan : “There is so many memories from that game. Our assistant at the time Chris Tok, got sick on the way, and wasn’t on the bench. But there were so many heroes on that team, guys like Pavelski, Peter MacArthur, Garrett Regan, Mike Radja and Matt Fornataro got a lot of credit for that team’s success, but Kevin doesn’t get nearly enough of it. We don’t do anything that year without ‘Beans’.”

O’Handley on Turnbull: “That one sticks out. A lot of the losses stick out as much as the ones we won. Those were two great teams and you could argue that should’ve been the final. If there had been a day in-between the semifinal games and the final, and no offense to the team that won they played a great final, but if there is a day in-between maybe there is a different ending. But that semifinal game, that was one of the best games probably ever played on the Young Arena Ice sheet. It was one heck of a hockey game.”