Waterloo Warriors settle for fourth place at MHSHL tournament

The Waterloo Warriors ended the Midwest High School Hockey League season with a fourth place finish at the league tournament in Des Moines.

The Warriors entered the tournament as the top overall seed after a 29-2-0-1 regular season record.

Hoping to improve on last season’s second place finish, the Warriors opened the tournament with a 3-0 shutout victory over the Quad City Blues on Friday.

Cale Neuendorf, JT Metcalf and Harrison Foss tallied goals for Waterloo in Friday night’s contest while Carter Frost added two assists. Senior netminder Caleb Raisty starred for the Warriors, stopping all 20 Quad City shots.

On Saturday, the Des Moines Capitals dashed the Warriors state title hopes. Neither team could gain an edge for the majority of the contest as the score remained knotted at 0-0 entering the final period.

However, with 9:02 remaining in the game, a defensive zone breakdown from the Warriors allowed Des Moines forward Sam Eaton to slip a pass to Capitals’ defenseman Gabe Myers, who beat Raisty on his glove side.

An empty net goal from Des Moines defenseman Ben Baxter sealed the outcome as the Warriors fell to the Capitals, 2-0.

Raisty continued his strong play in the loss as the Cedar Falls High School senior stopped 20-of-21 Des Moines shots.

Waterloo wrapped up the MHSHL tournament on Sunday in a battle for third place against the Des Moines Oak Leafs.

Des Moines jumped in front early as the Oak Leafs outshot the Warriors 10-4 in the first period and grabbed a 2-0 lead.

With 10:05 left n the second period, Waterloo head coach Brian Cook replaced Raisty in net with fellow senior Jakobi Davis. At 8:31 remaining, Des Moines forward Hunter Shepherd beat Davis to put the Oak Leafs ahead by three.

Waterloo tallied its first goal of the game with 2:31 left in the second period. Senior forward Braydan Kirchmann took a breakout pass from Harrison Foss and beat Oak Leafs’ netminder Aiden Zimmerman to draw the Warriors within two.

Trailing 3-1 to start the third period, Waterloo surrendered what would end up being the deciding goal just 12 seconds into the third period.

Waterloo senior forward JT Metcalf scored twice over the next seven minutes of action to bring the Warriors within one goal. The Warriors failed to equalize the score over the next nine minutes of action, however, as they dropped their second game in a row for the first time this season.

The 4-3 loss meant the Warriors finish in fourth place at the MHSHL tournament.

However, as the top overall regular season team from Iowa, the Warriors will be back in action at the USA Hockey High School National Championship, which takes place March 24-28 in Dallas, Texas.

