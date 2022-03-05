Waterloo falls to Capitals, 2-0, will face Oak Leafs in battle for third

The Waterloo Warriors saw their state title run fall short with a 2-0 loss to the Des Moines Capitals in the Midwest High School Hockey League semifinals on Saturday.

In the regular season, the Warriors and Capitals split the season series with two wins apiece. In a more even split, both teams won a game via a shootout and both won one game at home and one on the road.

Both the Warriors and Capitals received shutout performances from their netminders in their quarterfinal matchups.

Waterloo senior Caleb Raisty stopped all 20 Quad City shots in a 3-0 win while Des Moines senior Caleb Noe stopped all 21 Sioux City attempts in a 2-0 win for the Capitals.

In the first period of play, both teams continued to see strong play from Raisty and Noe. Both stopped all seven shots they faced to keep the score deadlocked in a 0-0 tie.

Both teams picked up where they left off to start the second period. Neither team seemed able to gain an edge as the scored remained tied 0-0 through the first two minutes of play.

With 14:51 remaining in the period, a tornado warning sent both teams to the locker rooms. Following a 44 minute delay, both teams returned to the ice and resumed play.

The Des Moines Capitals threatened to take the lead after Caden Pries received a two minute penalty for tripping at 11:25 left in the second. The Warriors’ third-ranked penalty kill held the Capitals off the board to keep the score tied at 0-0.

Waterloo received a powerplay opportunity of its own with 7:56 remaining in the period, but the Warriors powerplay remained scoreless in the MHSHL tournament.

The Warriors squandered another powerplay opportunity after Des Moines’ Beckett Laprade received a 2 plus 10 minute misconduct penalty for head contact with 2:38 remaining in the second period.

Through 34 minutes of play, Raisty and Noe combined for 0 goals allowed and 27 saves.

In the third period, a two minute penalty on Waterloo senior Andrew Congdon provided the Capitals a chance to take the lead with 14:55 remaining in regulation. However, the teams remained tied as Waterloo killed off the penalty.

The Des Moines Capitals grabbed the go ahead goal with 9:02 remaining in the final period. A breakdown in the Waterloo defensive zone allowed Des Moines forward Sam Eaton to pull four Waterloo defenders to one side of the ice. Eaton slipped a pass to Capitals’ defenseman Gabe Myers who beat Raisty on his glove side.

Tempers reached a boiling point at 8:39 of the third when a scrum in front of the Des Moines net resulted in coincidental roughing penalties on Pries of Waterloo and Myers of Des Moines. As the third man to enter the scrum, Waterloo senior Carter Frost received a two minute unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Waterloo again managed to kill off the Des Moines powerplay, but 44 seconds after Frost exited the box Waterloo defenseman Cale Neuendorf received a two minute interference penalty to give Des Moines another man advantage.

Raisty stood tall in net as the Warriors remained perfect on the penalty kill.

The Warriors made their final run at a tie after Capitals forward Jase Stanbrough received a two minute minor for tripping with 2:26 remaining in the game. However, the Warriors failed to equalize the score and Des Moines defenseman Ben Baxter potted an empty net goal to ice the game.

Raisty starred for the Warriors in the loss as the 2021-22 MHSHL All-League netminder recorded a .952 save percentage, stopping 20-of-21 Des Moines shots.

With the loss, the Warriors will have an opportunity to finish the season on a high note as they take on the Des Moines Oak Leafs in the third place game on Sunday, March 6 at 12:30 p.m.

