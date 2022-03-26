Waterloo beats Tigers, 3-0, improves to 2-1-0 at Nationals

The Waterloo Warriors hockey team used a three goal second period to take down the 2-0-0 Northport-Huntington Tigers at the Chipotle-USA Hockey High School National Championships in Dallas on Saturday.

After dropping their second game of the tournament to the Rushmore Thunder, the Warriors faced off against the undefeated Tigers, who outscored opponents 5-1 in their previous two contests.

Neither team managed to find the back of the net in the first period as both goaltenders stood tall. The Warriors continued to struggle on the powerplay as they failed to convert two separate opportunities.

Waterloo got off to a quick start in the second as senior forward Braydan Kirchmann connected on a Dayton Niedert rebound with 15:49 remaining in the period.

With 8:21 remaining in the period, a double-minor penalty on Northport-Huntington’s Derek Macholz provided the Warriors’ powerplay an extended opportunity to work. After failing to score during the first two minutes of the powerplay, Niedert tailed his first goal of the tournament, deflecting a shot from Sturch at the 4:28 mark.

Despite the goal, Waterloo went right back on the powerplay after Tigers forward Bradley Gray received a two minute minor for slashing prior to the goal being scored. The Warriors capitalized 22 seconds later as Kirchmann picked up his second goal of the game with assists from Harrison Foss and Sturch.

Leading 3-0, the Warriors received the first man advantage of the third period. Officials called Northport-Huntington forward George Truicko for a two minute minor hooking penalty, but Waterloo failed to capitalize on the opportunities.

The Warriors managed to kill off two Carter Frost penalties (interference and elbowing) to keep the Tigers off the board. At the 9:16 mark, officials deemed a Northport-Huntington goal no-good and waved it off during the second of the two penalties.

The Warriors held the Tigers scoreless for the remainder of the contest as netminder Caleb Raisty recorded a 22-save shutout.

With the win, Waterloo improved to 2-1-0 at the tournament with an 11-5 (+6) goal differential.

The Warriors will play again on Sunday with the start time and opponent to be determined.

