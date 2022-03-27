Warriors Roundup: Warriors compete at National Championships

The Waterloo Warriors picked up two wins in their first three games at the 2022 Chipotle-USA Hockey High School National Championship in Dallas.

The Warriors started their weekend off with a 5-2 win over Faith Lutheran from Las Vegas on Thursday.

Senior forward Caden Pries starred in the win with two goals while Raisty stopped 26-of-28 Faith Lutheran attempts on goal.

Warriors fall to Thunder, 4-3: In their second game of the tournament, the Warriors faced off against the Rushmore Thunder from Rapid City, South Dakota.

The Thunder struck first with a goal just 3:31 into the first period as defenseman Dawson Wirth beat Waterloo netminder Caleb Raisty high on his blocker side.

Four minutes later, at the 8:51 mark, Waterloo gave up an odd-man rush that allowed Rushmore’s Landon Bartling to convert on an Easton Knoll rebound.

Trailing 2-0, Waterloo forward Harrison Foss converted on a second chance of his own as a Warriors’ odd man rush set up an easy tap in goal.

The Warriors trailed 2-1 while being out-shot 20-12 in the first 17 minutes of action.

Waterloo started the second period down a man as senior defenseman Brendan Shaner received a two-minute penalty for cross-checking at the conclusion of the first. The Warriors managed to kill the penalty, but Shaner received a roughing penalty at the 14:45 mark of the second. Nonetheless, the Warriors held the Thunder scoreless during their second man advantage.

With 11:46 remaining in the first period, a tripping penalty on Rushmore’s Tyson Dunbar gave the MSHSL-leading powerplay team their first opportunity to go to work. The Warriors failed to equalize the score during the advantage.

At the end of the second period, the Thunder led 2-1 while increasing their lead in shots to 31-19.

In the third period, forward Alexander Petrotto put the Thunder in front 3-1, beating Raisty high blocker side with 12 minutes left in the game.

Forty seconds later, Foss found the back of the net again for the Warriors as a defensive zone turnover by Rushmore led to an easy tap in for Waterloo’s leading scorer.

Down by one goal with 3:55 remaining, the Warriors surrendered a goal as Petrotto converted on a rebound for his second of the game.

Unable to close the two goal gap, the Warriors dropped to 1-1-0 in the tournament with the 4-3 loss.

Carter Frost scored a third goal for the Warriors with one second remaining. The goal counted, but the final second was not played.

Raisty continued his strong play in net, stopping 38-of-42 shots while Foss scored 2 goals for Waterloo.

Warriors take out Tigers, 3-0: Waterloo’s third game pitted them against the 2-0-0 Northport-Huntington Tigers from Huntington, New York.

Neither team managed to find the back of the net in the first period as both goaltenders stood tall. The Warriors continued to struggle on the powerplay as they failed to convert two separate opportunities in the first.

Waterloo got off to a quick start in the second as senior forward Braydan Kirchmann connected on a Dayton Niedert rebound with 15:49 remaining in the period.

With 8:21 left, a double-minor penalty on Northport-Huntington’s Derek Macholz provided the Warriors’ powerplay an extended opportunity to work.

After failing to score during the first two minutes of the powerplay, Niedert scored his first goal of the tournament, deflecting a shot from Sturch at the 4:28 mark.

The Warriors went right back on the powerplay after Tigers forward Bradley Gray received a two minute minor for slashing prior to the goal being scored.

The Warriors capitalized 22 seconds later as Kirchmann picked up his second goal of the game with assists from Harrison Foss and Sturch.

Leading 3-0, the Warriors received the first man advantage of the third period, but failed to extend their lead. Officials called Northport-Huntington forward George Truicko for a two minute minor hooking penalty.

The Warriors managed to kill off two Carter Frost penalties (interference and elbowing) to keep the Tigers off the board. At the 9:16 mark, officials deemed a Northport-Huntington goal no-good and waved it off during the second of the two penalties.

The Warriors held the Tigers scoreless for the remainder of the contest as netminder Caleb Raisty recorded a 22-save shutout.

With the win, Waterloo improved to 2-1-0 at the tournament with an 11-5 (+6) goal differential.

Following pool play, the Warriors earned the fifth seed in the championship bracket. In the quarterfinals, the Warriors face off against the fourth-seeded Sun Valley Suns from Idaho on Sunday, March 27 at 9:30 a.m.

The 2-1-0 Suns narrowly edged out the Warriors for the fourth seed with a higher goal differential of +8. The Warriors and Suns did not matchup during pool play nor did they faceoff against any common opponents.

The Warriors did face two other teams that qualified for the championship bracket while the Suns faced no qualifying teams during pool play.

If Waterloo beats the Suns, they will be back in action for the semifinals on Sunday, March 27 at 4:30, taking on the winner of the #1 vs. #8 matchup.

