Warriors fall to Thunder, 4-3, in second game of Nationals

The Waterloo Warriors dropped their second game of the 2022 USA Hockey-Chipotle High School National Championship in Dallas on Friday.

The Warriors entered Friday’s contest off a 5-2 win over the Faith Lutheran Crusaders from Las Vegas on Thursday. The Warriors opponent, the Rushmore Thunder from Rapid City, South Dakota beat the Owensboro Rampage 8-0 on Thursday.

The Thunder struck first with a goal just 3:31 into the first period as defenseman Dawson Wirth beat Waterloo netminder Caleb Raisty high on his blocker side.

Four minutes later, at the 8:51 mark Waterloo gave up an odd-man rush that allowed Rushmore’s Landon Bartling to convert on an Easton Knoll rebound.

Trailing 2-0, Waterloo forward Harrison Foss converted on a second chance of his own as a Warriors’ odd man rush set up an easy tap in goal.

At the end of the first period, the Warriors trailed 2-1 despite being out-shot 20-12 in the first 17 minutes of action.

Waterloo started the second period down a man as senior defenseman Brendan Shaner received a two-minute penalty for cross-checking at the conclusion of the first. The Warriors managed to kill the penalty, but Shaner received a roughing penalty at the 14:45 mark of the second. Nonetheless, the Warriors held the Thunder scoreless during their second man advantage.

With 11:46 remaining in the first period, a tripping penalty on Rushmore’s Tyson Dunbar gave the MSHSL-leading powerplay their first opportunity to go to work. The Warriors failed to equalize the score during the advantage.

At the end of the second period, the Thunder led 2-1 while increasing their lead in shots to 31-19.

In the third period, forward Alexander Petrotto put the Thunder in front 3-1, beating Raisty high blocker side with 12 minutes left in the game.

Forty seconds later, Foss found the back of the net again for the Warriors as a defensive zone turnover by Rushmore led to an easy tap in for Waterloo’s leading scorer.

Down by 1, with 3:55 remaining, the Warriors surrendered a goal as Petrotto converted on a rebound for his second of the game.

Unable to close the two goal gap, the Warriors dropped to 1-1-0 in the tournament with the 4-3 loss.

Carter Frost scored a third goal for the Warriors with one second remaining. The goal counted, but the final second was not played.

Raisty continued his strong play in net, stopping 38-of-42 shots while Foss scored 2 goals for Waterloo.

Waterloo will face off against the Northport-Huntington Tigers from Huntington, New York at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The game will be available on HockeyTV.com with a subscription.

