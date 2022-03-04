Warriors beat Quad City, 3-0, advance to MHSHL semifinal

The Waterloo Warriors varsity hockey team picked up a 3-0 win over the Quad City Blues in West Des Moines on Friday night.

The win featured all the hallmarks of the Warriors successful season as senior goaltender Caleb Raisty stopped all 20 Quad City shots and all three goals were scored by seniors.

The Warriors entered the game as the top overall seed in the Midwest High School Hockey League tournament while Quad City entered Friday’s tilt as the ninth seed.

However, both teams looked evenly matched through the first 17 minutes of play. In the first period, the Warriors outshot the Blues 11-4, but managed just one goal in the frame.

With 3:16 remaining in the first, senior defenseman Cale Neuendorf beat Quad City netminder Carter Schalder with a wrist shot from the point to put Waterloo in front, 1-0.

In the second period, a slashing penalty called on Neuendorf with 10:46 left in the period put the Blues on the powerplay. The Warriors third ranked penalty killing unit showed up as Waterloo shut down the Blues man advantage.

Waterloo failed to convert on a powerplay opportunity of its own and held Quad City off the board during another powerplay opportunity later in the period.

Raisty remained perfect with 15 saves through two periods of action.

With 13:50 remaining in the third period, Carter Frost added his second assist of the night. The Cedar Falls High School senior connected on a long pass off the boards to JT Metcalf. Metcalf beat Schalder on the breakaway to put the Warriors in front, 2-0.

Warriors’ leading scorer Harrison Foss capped off the win with an unassisted goal at 6:24 left in the game.

Waterloo did not convert on two more powerplay opportunities en route to a 3-0 win.

Raisty starred in net for the Warriors. The senior from Cedar Falls High School recorded his 12th shutout on the season, stopping all 20 Quad City shots.

The Warriors will take on the Des Moines Capitals in the MHSHL semifinals on Saturday, March 4 at 3:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0