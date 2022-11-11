WAHA offers try hockey for free event

WATERLOO — If you have ever strolled down the steps of Young Arena following an exhilarating Waterloo Black Hawks game, wanting to hit the ice for yourself, now is your chance.

The Waterloo Adult Hockey Association (WAHA) will offer a try hockey for free event for adults over the age of 18 on November 21st from 5 to 7 p.m.

WAHA president Scott Miles described the event as a “free trial” of hockey and said the purpose of the event is to allow adults the chance to try the sport and make an informed decision about whether they want to pursue it further.

“In terms of just why people should come out to try hockey, they have nothing to lose,” Miles said. “It does not cost them a penny. It costs them maybe a couple hours of their time, but they get a chance to taste the sweet taste of ice hockey and make an informed decision on whether it makes sense to them to continue to play that game.”

WAHA, which offers leagues at three different skill levels (recreational, intermediate and competitive), introduced the try hockey event around four years ago as a way to help grow participation in the recreational league.

With over 100 participants since its inception, Miles said “dozens” of former participants have ended up joining the recreational league.

According to Miles, two factors most often prevent adult participation in the sport.

“There are two things that I think inhibit people from trying or from committing finances and time to ice hockey,” Miles said. “The first is equipment. I think we solve that by having equipment under the control of WAHA so that we can provide that on a given night for free. The second part of it is almost like this fear of being insufficient—the fear of not being good enough to compete.”

The event removes these hurdles by offering all the necessary protective equipment, skates and an environment catered towards those who have not participated in the past.

“We are trying to meet everybody where they are at and introduce them to the wonderful game of ice hockey,” Miles said.

With the intention of teaching basic fundamentals, rules and strategy, Miles said the event consists of a 50-50 split between drills and a scrimmage.

With instruction from coaches involved in Waterloo youth hockey programs, participants will take part in stations to learn the fundamental skills of ice hockey—skating, passing, puck handling and shooting—before the scrimmage.

“This allows them a chance to put it all together,” Miles said. “Even though it’s a quick one or one and a half hour event, it is a chance to have fun with the game.”

During the scrimmage, participants will be split into two teams and given the opportunity to experience a game setting.

“The goal for the scrimmage is for them to experience the game in its broader context,” Miles said. “To get excited—the competitive nature of chasing pucks and trying to put shots on goal and trying to score. If we leave them with a high like that, then they can seriously consider if that is something they want to continue to pursue.”

WAHA encourages interest parties to register for the event to insure the organization has the requisite equipment.