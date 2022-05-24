 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CLASS 3A BOYS' STATE GOLF

WSR's Hogan Hansen goes back-to-back as Class 3A state golf champion

Waverly-Shell Rock's Hogan Hansen tries to will a chip shot in at fourth hole Wednesday during a Class 3A sectional golf meet at Veterans Memorial Golf Course in Clear Lake. 

 Jim Nelson / Regional Sports Editor

AMES -- Waverly-Shell Rock senior Hogan Hansen did it again.

A year after winning the Class 3A individual title, Hansen finished atop the  field at Veenker Memorial after the final round, again, Tuesday

Leading after shooting a 69 during the first round on Monday, Hansen said he entered the second day with confidence he could repeat as the 3A champion.

“I knew if I shot around the same score as I shot yesterday, I was going to win,” Hansen said. “I knew, especially with the conditions, it would be hard to go very low, today. So, I knew if I stayed around par I would probably win.”

Riding that confidence into the second round, Hansen recorded three birdies and made par three times in the first six holes. Starting on No. 10 Hansen recorded birdies on holes 11, 12 and 15 to start his day.

“I rolled in a really good putt on hole 11,” Hansen said. “Almost drove the green on 12 and made another good putt on hole 15, so I had some good confidence going into the back nine.”

In fact, Hansen only recorded a single hole worse than par during the entire second round with a double bogey on hole one, his tenth hole of the day.

Hansen recorded one final birdie on hole five to finish off his round at 70 strokes, two-under par.

With a combined, two-round score of 139, five-under, Hansen defended his state title by 10 strokes.

Headed to the University of Iowa where he will compete on the Hawkeyes’ golf team, Hansen said, although the state championship was the goal, he most enjoyed getting one final chance to play with his friends.

“I had a lot of fun with my teammates and coaches,” Hansen said. “It was a really fun year, playing with all my friends from school.”

Hogan Hansen 2021

Hansen

 Courtesy Photo
