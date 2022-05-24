WSR's Hogan Hansen goes back-to-back as Class 3A state golf champion

AMES -- Waverly-Shell Rock senior Hogan Hansen did it again.

A year after winning the Class 3A individual title, Hansen finished atop the field at Veenker Memorial after the final round, again, Tuesday

Leading after shooting a 69 during the first round on Monday, Hansen said he entered the second day with confidence he could repeat as the 3A champion.

“I knew if I shot around the same score as I shot yesterday, I was going to win,” Hansen said. “I knew, especially with the conditions, it would be hard to go very low, today. So, I knew if I stayed around par I would probably win.”

Riding that confidence into the second round, Hansen recorded three birdies and made par three times in the first six holes. Starting on No. 10 Hansen recorded birdies on holes 11, 12 and 15 to start his day.

“I rolled in a really good putt on hole 11,” Hansen said. “Almost drove the green on 12 and made another good putt on hole 15, so I had some good confidence going into the back nine.”

In fact, Hansen only recorded a single hole worse than par during the entire second round with a double bogey on hole one, his tenth hole of the day.

Hansen recorded one final birdie on hole five to finish off his round at 70 strokes, two-under par.

With a combined, two-round score of 139, five-under, Hansen defended his state title by 10 strokes.

Headed to the University of Iowa where he will compete on the Hawkeyes’ golf team, Hansen said, although the state championship was the goal, he most enjoyed getting one final chance to play with his friends.

“I had a lot of fun with my teammates and coaches,” Hansen said. “It was a really fun year, playing with all my friends from school.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0