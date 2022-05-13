WSR school board votes to apply for MVC membership, but Go-Hawks future remains uncertain

WAVERLY -- The Waverly-Shell Rock school board voted to apply for membership in the Mississippi Valley Conference during a regular session meeting, Monday.
By a 4-1 vote, the board approved the decision to apply for membership in the conference which includes Cedar Falls, Waterloo East and Waterloo West.
Waverly-Shell Rock's Morgan Aikey (2), center, and teammates celebrate with the trophy after the Go-Hawks beat Dallas Center-Grimes during the Class 2A State championship game at Cownie Soccer Complex Friday, June 11, 2021, in Des Moines.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
Despite the vote, Waverly-Shell Rock superintendent Ed Klamfoth said in an email response that the Go-Hawks future remains uncertain as of Friday.
“The board voted to do so last Monday night,” Klamfoth said. “However, no application has been submitted. I believe that there are some other developments that could change things slightly early next week.”
According to the meeting minutes, Waverly-Shell Rock activities director Greg Bodensteiner presented information on potentially joining the WaMaC, MVC and Iowa Alliance. The minutes also noted the WaMaC and the MVC were the most heavily considered conference by board members.
After reviewing surveys of staff and students, board director Aaron Booth made the motion to apply to the MVC and Jes Kettleson seconded.
Board President Dennis Epley represented the lone dissenting vote.
Members of the Waterloo Rugby prep team pose with its Class 1A state championships trophy the team won Friday in Bondurant with a 14-0 win over Bondurant-Farrar.
Photo submitted
According to a report from the Waverly Democrat, coaches at the school prefer requesting acceptance into the WaMaC because of lowered travel times and a closer similarity in student populations.
BEDS numbers, a document used to show enrollment in grades 9 through 11, shows how Waverly-Shell Rock stacks up with members of the MVC and WaMaC.
Waverly-Shell Rock’s BEDS number of 555 would be the third lowest in the MVC and lowest among public institutions. However, in the WaMaC, Waverly-Shell Rock would hold the highest in the conference.
Linn-Mar holds the highest BEDS number in the MVC at 1,666 while Clear Creek-Amana holds the largest in the WaMaC at 523.
Waverly-Shell Rock junior McCrae Hagarty celebrates in the end zone after running for a touchdown on the Go-Hawks first drive of the game against Bondurant-Farrar Friday in the Class 4A quarterfinal at Waverly.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
A founding member of the Northeast Iowa Conference, the NEIC voted to remove the Go-Hawks by a 5-1 vote on April 22. The Go-Hawks have resided in the league for more than 100 years. The conference was formed in 1920.
Waverly-Shell Rock’s apparent advantage in student population played a major role in the NEIC’s decision. The Go-Hawks’ BEDS number sat over 100 higher than the next closest conference member Decorah.
