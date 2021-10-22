Waverly-Shell Rock shuts down Decorah to win 4A district crown

Waverly-Shell Rock's Mikey Santoiemma tries to pull away from Decorah's Trysten Finholt (25) during second quarter action Friday in Waverly.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
WAVERLY -- Three first half touchdowns put fourth-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock in control as the Go-Hawks rolled to a 26-7 victory over No. 8 Decorah Friday to capture the Class 4A, District 2 crown.
Waverly-Shell Rock's Asa Newsom tries to pull away from Decorah defenders
Ryan Johanningmeier (22) and Joseph Bockman (6) Friday.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
In a battle of district unbeaten teams, the Go-Hawks (8-1, 5-0) scored on their opening possession and and didn't look back.
WSR didn't allow the Vikings (6-3, 4-1) to cross midfield in the first half and and led 26-0 before Decorah scored in the fourth.
Both teams will make the playoff field and will find out their assignments at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.
After stopping Decorah on its opening possession, WSR drove down the field and got a 20-yard touchdown run from Asa Newsom to take a 7-0 lead with 7:36 left in the first.
Then a pair of huge defensive plays set up the Go-Hawks next two scores.
Simon Ott hauled in a 20-yard touchdown catch from Grant Halverson one play after Austin Dewey recovered a victory fumble to make it 14-0 with 2:15 left in the first.
Then an Ott punt buried Decorah at their own one and the Vikings eventually had to punt from their own end zone. The Go-Hawks took over on the Decorah 37 and quickly drove into scoring position before McCrae Hagarty scored on a three-yard plunge to make it 20-0 and that would be the halftime score.
There was no scoring in the third quarter, and Halverson threw his second touchdown pass of the game, this one 23 yards to Will Soesbe with 10:55 left in the fourth to make it 26-0.
Keenan Tyler connected on a two-yard pass to Noah Storts for the Vikings only score with 8:30 left in the game.
The Go-Hawks held Decorah to just six first downs and 104 total yards.
PHOTOS: Waverly-Shell Rock wins Class 4A District title
102221-jrn-wsr-6
Waverly-Shell Rock's Austin Dewey (4) celebrates with teammates after recovering a first-quarter Decorah fumble Friday at Waverly.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
102221-jrn-wsr-9
Waverly-Shell Rock's Asa Newsom tries to pull away from Decorah defenders
Ryan Johanningmeier (22) and Joseph Bockman (6) Friday.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
102221-jrn-wsr-4
Waverly-Shell Rock's Mikey Santoiemma tries to pull away from Decorah's Trysten Finholt (25) during second quarter action Friday in Waverly.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
102221-jrn-wsr-1
Waverly-Shell Rock's Asa Newsom (23) and Jake Walker (9) chase Decorah quarterback Keenan Tyler during first quarter action Friday in Waverly.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
102221-jrn-wsr-2
Waverly-Shell Rock's Ryan Folkerts skips along the sidelines during a second quarter run Friday against Decorah.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
102221-jrn-wsr-7
Waverly-Shell Rock's Asa Newsom looks for open space during a first-quarter run Friday against Decorah in Waverly.
Waverly-Shell Rock 26, Decorah 7
Decorah;0;0;0;7 – 7
Waverly-SR;14;6;0;6 -- 26
WSR – Asa Newsom 20 run (Simon Ott kick)
WSR – Ott 21 pass from Grant Halverson (Ott kick)
WSR – McCrae Hagarty 3 run (kick failed)
WSR – Will Soesbe 23 pass from Halverson (run failed)
DEC – Noah Storts 2 pass from Keenan Tyler (Brody Young kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;Dec;WSR
First downs;6;16
Rushing yards;17-22;41;156
Passing yards;82;123
Comp-Att-Int;15-26-0;11-14-1
Return yards;2;-6
Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0
Penalties-yards;5-39;4-30
Punts-avg.;6-33.7;4-37.5
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS Rushing
DECORAH – Tyler 10-12, Ben Wymer 1-6, Dane Frieden 1-4, Joseph Bockman 2-4, Brody Young 2-(-1), Jaden Baker 1-(-3)
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK – Hagarty 19-83, Newsom 10-40, Ryan Folkerts 2-27, Halverson 5-8, Jack Wilson 1-2, Jake Walker 1-(-2).
Passing
DECORAH – Tyler 15-26-0-82 yards and one touchdown.
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK – Halverson 11-14-1-123 yards and two touchdowns.
Receiving
DECORAH – Storts 6-46, Bockman 4-3, Young 3-30, Jacob Pipho 2-3.
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK – Santoiemma 2-36, Ott 2-24, Hagarty 2-17, Soesbe 1-23, Layne McDonald 1-10, Folkerts 1-4.
