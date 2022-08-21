Waverly-Shell Rock returns with target on their back

WAVERLY — The Waverly-Shell Rock football team returns to the gridiron in familiar territory after advancing to the Class 4A semifinals in 2021.

After stumbling to a 7-10 record between 2019 and 2020, the Go-Hawks put their name back on the map, outscoring opponents by 253 points en route to a 10-2 season in 2021.

According to WSR senior Asa Newsom—a returning starter at linebacker and running back—the 2021 season put the Go-Hawks right back where they want to be.

“We are coming off a really big year,” Newsom said. “The big thing is the expectation is to win now. Before last year, coming into the season last year, we had two really rough years. I think people were sleeping on us a little bit. For us to have a big year last year, it is important to know that, now, we have that target back on our backs—which we want. That is a good thing.”

Junior quarterback Cole Marsh echoed Newsom’s assessment on the effect their success in 2021 will have in 2022.

“Last year, we were really good,” Marsh said. “No one expected us to be good. This year, we definitely have a target on our back. We have to go into every game with the type of swag and knowing that we are going to win...You have to come out with the right mindset. It is important all around. You have to walk out and know you are a top dog. You cannot let anyone beat you.”

The Go-Hawks understand a target will be on their back in 2022.

“We are accepting that challenge that we are going to get everyone’s best shot,” Newsom said. “That is what we want. That is how we get better.”

Both Newsom and Marsh find themselves in new situations on the Waverly-Shell Rock team.

Entering his final season at WSR, Newsom now fills a leadership role for the team. A role which the two-way star sees vital in controlling the energy and emotion of the team.

“As I get older, I have been able to understand, emotionally, where the team is at,” Newsom said. “Whether it is highs or lows, you have to be able to steer that in certain directions that are necessary. That is probably the biggest job...being able to feel where the energy is at and being able to steer the guys in the right way.”

According to WSR head coach Mark Hubbard, the Go-Hawks’ coaching staff sees Newsom’s leadership as his top attribute.

“He is a very good athlete, he is an exceptional leader. That is probably the thing we appreciate the most…,” Hubbard said. “The adversity he has been through – having been injured as a freshman – just enduring that like any athlete would and putting together a high school career.”

As Newsom shifts into his leadership role, Marsh also steps into an important role as starting quarterback.

Last season, Grant Halverson led the WSR offense as its field general, throwing for 1,280 yards and 17 touchdowns with only four interceptions.

Marsh knows the challenge that lays ahead after watching Halverson as the backup quarterback last season.

“Grant was really good,” Marsh said. “He was a smart quarterback. I learned a lot from him. So that is the goal, pick up where he left off.”

Marsh continued and explained the most important things he learned while studying under Halverson.

“The timing with guys and alignment of defenses,” Marsh said. “Working with him every day on that was really awesome for me. It was valuable because now I know what is expected of me and what I need to expect of others.”

Hubbard called replacing Halverson ‘no easy task,’ but said that he feels good about Marsh stepping in.

“He is very similar to Halverson,” Hubbard said. “He is more of a pocket passer.”

Newsom similarly provided a vote of confidence for the new QB1 in Waverly.

“He is just one of those guys who, all summer, I have asked to get some extra work in and he has been willing to do that,” Newsom said. “He is a guy that has been working. He has been waiting for this moment. I believe in him, a lot of guys believe in him.”

Newsom also added that Marsh’s willingness to put in extra work demonstrates more than just his ability.

“That shows me that he is willing to work,” Newsom said. “It makes that trust happen. It makes that trust a lot more genuine so we can go out and ball, play worry-free on Friday Nights.”

In addition to Newsom and Marsh, the Go-Hawks return 10 more starters between offense and defense. With the majority of its starters back, Hubbard said he gets the chance to let younger players show their abilities.

“The biggest thing that you gain when you can return a lot of experience is you get an opportunity to give more repetitions in practice to the next man in,” Hubbard said. “You know a little bit more about your older kids, so you can give more of those reps to younger kids.”

According to Hubbard, a number of players have shown flashes during the preseason.

“There are plenty of other juniors and seniors who have shown great promise,” Hubbard said. “They are fighting for playing time and filling out our specialty units. It will be exciting—the competitions amongst some of our position groups.”

For WSR, the season begins on August 26 at 7:30 p.m. as the Go-Hawks host the Waukon Indians.