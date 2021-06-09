Waverly-Shell Rock makes third straight 2A state soccer final

“That is the fun part about our first two goals is they came from people who don’t get all the attention,” Go-Hawk head coach Lauren Griener said. “But I think that proves we are 11 and is something special about our team…their willingness across the board to be unselfish and set each other up which is exactly what happened with the first and second goals.”

Then with just 1:05 left to half, Roling tallied her 70th goal of the season after being set up by Aikey and WSR had a two-goal advantage at halftime.

“I think that first goal kind of lit a fire under us and we just knew we needed to go out and finish our opportunities,” Greiner added.

Roling added her second goal in the 47th minute, and completed her hat tracik in the 73rd minute with her 72nd goal of the season as the Go-Hawks dominated the final 40 minutes.

“We knew if we kept playing our game and settling in, connecting with our passe we’d be fine,” Roling said. “We had all the confidence out there.”

The state championship berth is the Go-Hawks fifth overall and third straight. WSR is 0-4 in championship games.