Waverly-Shell Rock earns way back to 4A state volleyball

WAVERLY - It only took the Waverly-Shell Rock girls three sets to defeat the Humboldt Wildcats, but it wasn't easy.

The Go-Hawks' 25-21, 25-21, 25-16 sweep ensured them a ride to Cedar Rapids next week to play in the state tournament, a task that slipped through their fingers last season.

"We lost two seniors last year and maybe a little focus," claimed Go-Hawks coach EaVon Woodin. "This year we have pretty much the same girls and they worked very hard all year to get to this point. This was not as easy as it looked as they (Wildcats) played us close all the way. Too close."

The host Go-Hawks (41-7), ranked third in Class 4A, had their hands full as the first two sets were within a four point run throughout with neither team giving up anything.

Waverly-Shell Rock trailed Humboldt 19-18 in the first set, but went on a four point run gaining a 23-19 edge.

Junior Avery Weichers and senior Brooke Willis got tall and put up a block giving them set point at 24-21.

Senior outside hitter, Avery Beckett came up big with a hammer shot that put a dent in the floor for the game winner.

Sophie Sedgwick put the Wildcats on alert in the opening set with three nice tap overs from her setter position, then placed a tap over in the corner that gave her team a 20-19 lead. Sedgwick followed the point with an ace serve putting the Go-Hawks in the drivers seat.

"This was a very difficult match and we needed all the energy we could create to win this," said Sedgwick. "They came after us and never let us get on a run. It was close the whole way. Sometimes I will look over before the pass to see if there is an opening for me to just dump it over, and I had several chances tonight so I took them."

Sedgwick ended up with seven kills and created 30 assists along with nine digs.

"The effort from both teams was intense tonight," added Sedgwick. "We knew they would be tough and at times we may have gotten a little rattled. We stayed focused knowing what happened last year and we did not want that to happen again."

The second set followed suit from the first as neither team could build more than a four point spread.

The Go-Hawks built a slim three point edge, but Alexis Hansen stopped the run with an ace serve getting the Wildcats close.

After another seesaw battle, Beckett put an end to the set with a monster kill that no one could handle.

"This was a tough match that stayed close all night," said Beckett. "We would get excited with every point but they wouldn't let up. After we won the second set we knew we did not want to go more than three with them. They are a very good team."

The Go-Hawks played their best in the third set as they built a six point lead at 21-15 and finished off the Cats with another kill from Beckett. This time however it was a push from Beckett that touched the back corner for the win.

"Watching that shot land in was such a relief," said Beckett. "I was so excited but I also felt for them because we know what it feels like to lose so close." Beckett finished the match with 16 kills.

"There was so much emotion here tonight," added Sedgwick. "When that final shot hit the floor it just went crazy. We are going back to state."

"We knew it wasn't going to be easy," said Woodin. "They came in here to play us tough and they did. There were no big runs tonight and that made it a good match. Our girls kept their focus and went out and played a good aggressive game."

Coach Woodin endured a night of tight scores and never used a single time out.

"I didn't did I," smiled Woodin. "I was close once though."

