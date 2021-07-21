Waverly-Shell Rock earns 3A state baseball berth

WEBSTER CITY – A six-run top of the ninth inning helped Waverly-Shell Rock knock off sixth-ranked Webster City, 9-3, in a Class 3A substate final Wednesday.
The victory sends the Go-Hawks (33-7) to the Class 3A state tournament next Wednesday in Iowa City at the University of Iowa’s Duane Banks Field against a yet to be determined opponent.
Locked in a 3-all tie in the ninth, Payton Groen lead-off with a bloop single to right. Will Soesbe walked and Groen beat the throw to third on Dylan Stockdale’s bunt to load the bases with no outs.
Carson Graven than walked to produced what was the game-winning run, and then starting pitcher Chance Key delivered a two-run single that broke open the flood gates.
Ben Buseman added a run-scoring sac fly and Andy Roose, who reached on an error, eventually scored on a wild pitch.
The Go-Hawks six-run rally came on just two hits, but they collected three walks, were hit by two pitches and took advantage of two errors.
Buseman, who came on in relief of Key in the sixth, earned the victory after pitching three blank innings for WSR.
The Go-Hawks scored three times in the top of the third to take a 3-1 lead as Graven walkecd and scored on a single by Buseman. Buseman and Luke Shover both would score later in the inning on a throwing error.
Webster City tied it in the fifth on a CJ Hisler run-scoring single and the Lynx, who finished 26-2, had runners on first and third in the sixth with no outs when Buseman recorded a strike out. Shover than threw out a Webster City runner trying to steal second and Buseman escaped the jam by inducing a fly out to right to end the threat.
The Go-Hawks will be making their sixth trip to the state tournament and first since they won the 3A title in 2015.
INDEPENDENCE FALLS: Aaron Savary struck out 13 and allowed just four hits to lead Dubuque Wahlert to a 5-1 victory over Independence in the Iowa Class 3A Substate 3 championship game at Petrakis Park.
No. 5-ranked Wahlert (30-10) advanced to the summer state tournament for the eighth time and the first time since going three straight times from 2015-17.
Independence ended its season at 27-14 and fell short of its third trip to state. The Mustangs had won three straight
Trailing 5-0, Independence finally got on the scoreboard with two outs in the top of the sixth, after Savary retired 10 straight.
Trey Weber walked and Keegan Schmitt singled before Mitch Johnson broke up the shutout with an RBI single through the right side. Savary ended the threat by coaxing Korver Hupke into a groundout to shortstop Carson Cummer.