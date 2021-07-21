Waverly-Shell Rock earns 3A state baseball berth

Webster City tied it in the fifth on a CJ Hisler run-scoring single and the Lynx, who finished 26-2, had runners on first and third in the sixth with no outs when Buseman recorded a strike out. Shover than threw out a Webster City runner trying to steal second and Buseman escaped the jam by inducing a fly out to right to end the threat.

The Go-Hawks will be making their sixth trip to the state tournament and first since they won the 3A title in 2015.

INDEPENDENCE FALLS: Aaron Savary struck out 13 and allowed just four hits to lead Dubuque Wahlert to a 5-1 victory over Independence in the Iowa Class 3A Substate 3 championship game at Petrakis Park.

No. 5-ranked Wahlert (30-10) advanced to the summer state tournament for the eighth time and the first time since going three straight times from 2015-17.

Independence ended its season at 27-14 and fell short of its third trip to state. The Mustangs had won three straight

Trailing 5-0, Independence finally got on the scoreboard with two outs in the top of the sixth, after Savary retired 10 straight.