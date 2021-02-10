Waverly-Shell Rock earns 15th state dual berth

WAVERLY – For the 15th time in program history, Waverly-Shell Rock has punched its ticket to the Class 3A wrestling state duals at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

The Go-Hawks registered 10 pins and two technical falls while rolling to a 70-7 victory over Cedar Rapids Prairie in a regional final at the WSR gym Wednesday.

Prairie had beaten Cedar Rapids Xavier, 39-29, earlier in the evening to reach the regional final.

The Go-Hawks have won four state dual titles and finished second three times, including back-to-back in 2019 and 2020 when they went on to win traditional team titles.

Wednesday, with the meet wrapped up, WSR’s Aiden Riggins and Sean Mwangi scored technical falls. Riggins beat Austin Nicewanner, 18-2 in 2 minutes, while Mwangi topped Brady Nicewanner, 19-3, in 5:17.

Other 3A state qualifiers are Bettendorf, North Scott, Norwalk, Fort Dodge, Waukee, Linn-Mar and Southeast Polk.

In Bettendorf, Cedar Falls came up short in a regional semifinal.

The Tigers and Western Dubuque went back-and-forth before Fred Kammiller scored a pin in the final match of the dual to pull out a 34-32 win for the Bobcats.