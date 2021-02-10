Waverly-Shell Rock earns 15th state dual berth

WAVERLY – For the 15th time in program history, Waverly-Shell Rock has punched its ticket to the Class 3A wrestling state duals at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
The Go-Hawks registered 10 pins and two technical falls while rolling to a 70-7 victory over Cedar Rapids Prairie in a regional final at the WSR gym Wednesday.
Prairie had beaten Cedar Rapids Xavier, 39-29, earlier in the evening to reach the regional final.
The Go-Hawks have won four state dual titles and finished second three times, including back-to-back in 2019 and 2020 when they went on to win traditional team titles.
Wednesday, with the meet wrapped up, WSR’s Aiden Riggins and Sean Mwangi scored technical falls. Riggins beat Austin Nicewanner, 18-2 in 2 minutes, while Mwangi topped Brady Nicewanner, 19-3, in 5:17.
Other 3A state qualifiers are Bettendorf, North Scott, Norwalk, Fort Dodge, Waukee, Linn-Mar and Southeast Polk.
In Bettendorf, Cedar Falls came up short in a regional semifinal.
The Tigers and Western Dubuque went back-and-forth before Fred Kammiller scored a pin in the final match of the dual to pull out a 34-32 win for the Bobcats.
Cedar Falls got wins from Dylan Whitt, Connor McCartan, Land Schaul, Ryley Barnett, Drew Campbell, Kane Shimp and Logan Vallejo.
Summaries
Semifinals
At Bettendorf
WESTERN DUBUQUE 34, CEDAR FALLS 32
132 – Nathan Casey (WD) dec. Carson Cross, 10-0, 138 – Dylan Whitt (CF) pinned Nevin Pins, 5:59, 145 – Connor McCartan (CF) dec. Kyle Schirmer, 7-6, 152 – Landon Schaul (CF) dec. Trayton Kurimski, 5-2, 160 – Dakota Lau (WD) dec. Kyle Campbell 9-2, 170 – Ryley Barnett (CF) dec. Greyson Gardner, 12-4, 182 – Evan Surface (WD) pinned Drew M. Campbell, 3:31, 195 – Sawyer Nauman (WD) dec. Ben Bowman 5-3, 220 – Drew Campbell (CF) pinned Mitchell Ashline, 5:14, 285 – Emerson Lux-Morales (WD) pinned Will Doyle, 1:15, 106 – Maddox Briews (WD) pinned Carter Fadiga, 5:05, 113 – Kane Shimp (CF) pinned Caden Mulnix, 2:54, 120 – Logan Vallejo (CF) dec. Alex Ludwig, 9-1, 126 – Fred Kammiller (WD) pinned Conner Doyle, 5:53.
Finals
At Waverly
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 70, CR PRAIRIE 7
170 – Walker Bathke (WSR) pinned Nick Pearson, 2:52, 182 – McCrae Hagarty (WSR) pinned Clayton Scott, 1:48, 195 – Jake Walker (WSR) pinned Kadyn LaGrange, 1:02, 220 – Luke Walker (WSR) pinned Carter Dawley, 2:29, 285 – Layne McDonald (WSR) pinned Muhammed Al-Suleiman, :54, 106 – Blake Gioimo (CRP) dec. Zane Behrends, 7-2, 113 – Hunter Kalous (CRP) dec. Braxten Westendorf, 10-0, 120 – Bailey Roybal (WSR) pinned Grant Beach, 2:32, 126 – Carter Fecht (WSR) pinned Wyatt Vlasek, 1:55, 132 – Ryder Block (WSR) pinned Logan Redig, 2:38, 138 – Cayden Langreck (WSR) pinned Austin Sleuhm, 1:02, 145 – Robert Poyner (WSR) pinned Rigley Koch, 3:54, 152 – Aiden Riggins (WSR) tech. fall over Austin Nicewanner, 18-2, 2:00, 160 – Sean Mwangi (WSR) tech. fall over Brady Nicewanner, 19-3, 5:17.