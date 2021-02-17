Waverly-Shell Rock downs Southeast Polk to win 3A title

“But I was excited though. When they slapped the mat, I was pretty excited.”

“Layne has that clutch gene, and he pulls stuff out of his magic hat all the time,” WSR senior Bailey Roybal said. “It brought our team up and we just kept it rolling.”

WSR had beaten SEP back on Jan. 9, 36-28, but Whitcome reminded his team that it could not take anything for granted Wednesday. The Go-Hawks were dominant in advancing to the finals, topping Linn-Mar of Marion, 42-28, in the quarterfinals and throttling North Scott, 60-9 in the semifinals.

However, before the match, Whitecome reminded his team there was a reason the Rams had won the last two 3A state dual crowns.

“I told them if they thought this dual was going to come easy after having beat them … we would be in a tough place,” Whitcome said. “I think they took those words to heart and they were ready to battle. That is what we were asking, and that is what they gave us in a state championship win.”

Aiden Riggins kicked off the Go-Hawks' title hunt in strong fashion in a battle of two of the top 152-pound wrestlers in the Midwest as he edged Joel Jesuroga, 3-2. SEP then won the next two before the three straight Go-Hawk technical falls.