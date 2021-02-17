Waverly-Shell Rock downs Southeast Polk to win 3A title

DES MOINES – Waverly-Shell Rock had built some momentum.
Back-to-back-to-back technical falls by McCrae Hagarty, Jake Walker and Luke Walker had put all the momentum on the Go-Hawks side in Wednesday’s Class 3A state dual championship at Wells Fargo Arena.
But two-time defending state champion Southeast Polk was poised to turn the tide and mount a comeback against WSR. It looked like that was the way it would go as Northern Iowa recruit Kalob Runyon built a 9-1 lead on Go-Hawk heavyweight Layne McDonald.
Then Runyon made a mistake. He pulled McDonald into a crab position, and McDonald instinctively reached back, caught Runyon and pinned him in 3 minutes and 46 seconds.
The victory was a huge catalyst for Waverly-Shell Rock, which did not look back as it captured the program’s fifth state dual title in school history with a 59-12 thrashing of the Rams.
“He pulled me into a crab ride and I posted back, turned into him, locked up a half and I was not letting that go,” McDonald said. “I was just trying to do my job and not give up bonus points, and I ended up with a pin. That was great.”
WSR coach Eric Whitcome didn't see it, but he celebrated the most.
“I was walking down to the end of the bench to talk strategy with coach Schwab (Mike) about what they might do next and I missed it,” said Whitcome. “I just saw legs and hands in the air and everybody was screaming. I missed the dang thing. I’m going to have to go back and watch it.
“But I was excited though. When they slapped the mat, I was pretty excited.”
“Layne has that clutch gene, and he pulls stuff out of his magic hat all the time,” WSR senior Bailey Roybal said. “It brought our team up and we just kept it rolling.”
WSR had beaten SEP back on Jan. 9, 36-28, but Whitcome reminded his team that it could not take anything for granted Wednesday. The Go-Hawks were dominant in advancing to the finals, topping Linn-Mar of Marion, 42-28, in the quarterfinals and throttling North Scott, 60-9 in the semifinals.
However, before the match, Whitecome reminded his team there was a reason the Rams had won the last two 3A state dual crowns.
Go-Hawk returning state champion Ryder Block understands and respects why Fort Dodge's Drake Ayala, an Iowa recruit, made a weight change to get another shot at him.
“I told them if they thought this dual was going to come easy after having beat them … we would be in a tough place,” Whitcome said. “I think they took those words to heart and they were ready to battle. That is what we were asking, and that is what they gave us in a state championship win.”
Aiden Riggins kicked off the Go-Hawks' title hunt in strong fashion in a battle of two of the top 152-pound wrestlers in the Midwest as he edged Joel Jesuroga, 3-2. SEP then won the next two before the three straight Go-Hawk technical falls.
WSR also got wins from Zane Behrends, Roybal, Carter Fecht, Ryder Block, Cayden Langreck and Robert Poyner in the win.
“It is pretty sick,” said Roybal, a South Dakota State recruit. “It is pretty awesome for Luke (Walker) and I to get the job done. We are not done yet, we got three more days. We want to go home with both championships.”
Waverly-Shell Rock had won four previous dual championships, its first in 2005 and then it won three straight from 2008-10.
In Class 2A, top-ranked West Delaware of Manchester flexed its muscle, out-scoring its three opponents Wednesday, 180-39, to claim its third consecutive dual title.
After beating Independence in the semifinals, 61-12, the Hawks beat Crestwood of Cresco, 49-21.
The runner-up finish capped off a strong dual season for the Cadets, who beat Northeast Iowa rival Osage, 39-31, in the semifinals.
“It has been a very special year,” Crestwood head coach Keith Slifka said. “It is our 100th year of wrestling in Cresco, so we are celebrating that. We have seven guys down here for traditional and have been ranked second all year.
“We wrestled hard, gave them all we had. West Delaware has a bunch of horses. We competed. They were just better than us tonight.”
Osage topped Independence, 39-28, as three of the top four teams in 2A reside in Northeast Iowa.