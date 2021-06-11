Watch now: Waverly-Shell Rock gets its fairy tale ending

“It is pretty overwhelming,” added WSR head coach Lauren Greiner. “This group has worked so hard thinking back to missing out on last season when they had such a bright future as well.

”This was a long time coming for them, but ultimately they had it in them and were ready for this fairy tail ending.

“I think at the end of the day we came out and wanted it. We did the little things we needed to do. It wasn’t perfect by any means. But ultimately our girls dug deep and did what we needed to do,” Greiner finished.

WSR led 3-1 at halftime and kept its foot on the gas in the second half.

“I’m so happy for the seniors. Obviously, they had been here two times before and to help win it and to to do it as team is an amazing feeling,” forward Anna Stromberg said. “I’m glad I got to do it with them and finish it off.”

The quest for the title had to wait an hour as the championship game was delayed after lightning was detected in the area just prior to the initial kickoff at 12:30 p.m. The teams finally took the pitch at 1:25 p.m. and the Go-Hawks went on the attack quickly.