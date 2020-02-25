Ticket punched: Waverly-Shell Rock girls headed back to state

“I think we’re taking a more experienced team down to state this year,” Draper said. “I feel like we have a really strong team. We’re playing well as a team and playing with a lot of confidence right now.”

The Go-Hawks used a smothering defensive effort to shut down Xavier.

“I think our defense is one of the strongest aspects of our team,” Young said. “We have really fast guards that can really pressure the ball and our whole team really stepped up defensively. That was a big key for us.”

The 6-foot-2 Draper showed off her versatility early in the game, firing in a 3-pointer from the top of the key before driving to the basket to score her team’s first five points.

The W-SR lead quickly grew to 15-5 on a nifty drive to the hoop by Young.

The Saints battled back, forcing back-to-back turnovers and drawing within 15-11 early in the second quarter.

The Go-Hawks responded, building the lead back to 10 when Draper scored on another strong drive to the basket.

Waverly-Shell Rock came out even stronger after the break, holding Xavier scoreless for more than 6 ½ minutes to start the third quarter. The Go-Hawks expanded their lead to 34-17 on another drive by Draper.