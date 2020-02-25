Ticket punched: Waverly-Shell Rock girls headed back to state

WAVERLY – The Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks are headed back to state.
And they are planning on sticking around a little longer this time.
W-SR bolted to an early double-digit lead en route to cruising past Cedar Rapids Xavier 43-26 in a Class 4A regional girls’ basketball final Tuesday night.
“We got off to a good start and that was the most important thing,” Go-Hawks coach Greg Bodensteiner said. “That gave us an advantage that we never relinquished. We never let them fight back into it very much. I thought that was huge for us to maintain that separation after we got it.”
Sixth-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock won its 20th straight game in improving to 20-2. Cedar Rapids Xavier, ranked ninth,fell to 15-8.
The Go-Hawks advance to play in the state tournament next Tuesday in Des Moines.
Waverly-Shell Rock lost in the first round to Mason City last season.
“Our kids are familiar with playing down there now and I think that’s important,” Bodensteiner said. “They knew what they were playing for tonight and they won’t be in awe when they go back down to the state tournament. They have the experience of playing down there now.”
Junior Abbie Draper, a Bradley recruit, and senior Britney Young each connected for 16 points to power Waverly-Shell Rock.
“I think we’re taking a more experienced team down to state this year,” Draper said. “I feel like we have a really strong team. We’re playing well as a team and playing with a lot of confidence right now.”
The Go-Hawks used a smothering defensive effort to shut down Xavier.
“I think our defense is one of the strongest aspects of our team,” Young said. “We have really fast guards that can really pressure the ball and our whole team really stepped up defensively. That was a big key for us.”
The 6-foot-2 Draper showed off her versatility early in the game, firing in a 3-pointer from the top of the key before driving to the basket to score her team’s first five points.
The W-SR lead quickly grew to 15-5 on a nifty drive to the hoop by Young.
The Saints battled back, forcing back-to-back turnovers and drawing within 15-11 early in the second quarter.
The Go-Hawks responded, building the lead back to 10 when Draper scored on another strong drive to the basket.
Waverly-Shell Rock came out even stronger after the break, holding Xavier scoreless for more than 6 ½ minutes to start the third quarter. The Go-Hawks expanded their lead to 34-17 on another drive by Draper.
W-SR returns to state for the second straight year and heads to Des Moines for the fifth time overall. Xavier has made 13 state appearances and won four state titles.
Draper collected 12 first-half points, including a pair of 3-pointers, despite picking up two early fouls.Young added nine points in the opening half.
Kenzie Roling added seven points in the second half for the Go-Hawks.
“We’re really excited to be going back to state,” Young said. “We know what to expect and that experience helps a lot. I can’t wait to go back down there. In our heads, we’re all thinking three more games. We just need to play with a lot of intensity and effort, and play as a team and work together.”