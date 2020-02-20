State wrestling: Go-Hawks fly into 3A lead

DES MOINES – Waverly-Shell Rock felt it had a little something to prove Thursday morning.

The disappointment of a stinging three-point loss in the 3A state dual championship match less than 15 hours earlier was no longer weighing on the Go-Hawks minds because there was a new mission to complete.

Much like it did a year ago, WSR shook off the heartbreak and delivered a resoundingly strong opening session of the Class 3A state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

The Go-Hawks recorded seven pins and a major decision to score 15 bonus points as WSR emerged as the team leader after day one with 33 points, one better than Southeast Polk and six in front of third-place Fort Dodge.

“We all feel like we have something to prove after last night’s loss,” said junior heavyweight Luke Walker. “Southeast Polk … they put in 13 (qualifiers) and we have 10, so we know we had to go out and put up a lot of bonus points.”

One of the pins and two of the bonus points came from Walker himself who had perhaps the Go-Hawks biggest win of the day.