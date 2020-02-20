State wrestling: Go-Hawks fly in to 3A lead

DES MOINES – Waverly-Shell Rock felt it had a little something to prove Thursday morning.
The disappointment of a stinging three-point loss in the 3A state dual championship match less than 15 hours earlier was no longer weighing on the Go-Hawks minds because there was a new mission to complete.
Much like it did a year ago, WSR shook off the heartbreak and delivered a resoundingly strong opening session of the Class 3A state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.
The Go-Hawks recorded seven pins and a major decision to score 15 bonus points as WSR emerged as the team leader after day one with 33 points, one better than Southeast Polk and six in front of third-place Fort Dodge.
“We all feel like we have something to prove after last night’s loss,” said junior heavyweight Luke Walker. “Southeast Polk … they put in 13 (qualifiers) and we have 10, so we know we had to go out and put up a lot of bonus points.”
One of the pins and two of the bonus points came from Walker himself who had perhaps the Go-Hawks biggest win of the day.
Locked in a 1-1 battle with SEP’s Connor Brown, an opponent he beat 5-1 Wednesday night, Walker caught Brown trying to use a side roll late in the third period after Walker had taken a 3-1 lead. Walker immediately planted Brown on his back and scored a pin in 5 minutes and 42 seconds.
“I just caught him and sat him back to his back,” Walker said.
The first day was much like one WSR put together last February when it recorded five falls and a technical fall in the opening session vaulting themselves into a first-day lead it never relinquished as it marched to a its sixth traditional title.
“It was good, but we can do better. We all think we can do better,” Walker added.
The Go-Hawks also got pins from Ryder Block at 106, Bailey Roybal at 113, Evan Yant at 152, McCrae Hagarty at 170, Jake Walker at 195 and Brayden Wolf at 220. Carter Proffitt added a major decision at 160, and top-seeded Aiden Riggins won his opener at 132.
You have free articles remaining.
Go-Hawk head coach Eric Whitcome was leery heading into the day because he wasn’t sure of his team’s mental state after the 29-26 loss to SEP a night early in the dual final.
“A little surprising,” Whitcome said. “I thought we were a little tight. But over the guys put together a good round. Overall the guys did a great job of battling through some adversity and performing at a high level.”
“The coaches told us to flush it and that tomorrow as a new day and we still can go get a state title,” added Yant of Wednesday’s disappointment. Yant pinned Ben Faber of Dubuque Hempstead in 5:17.
The Go-Hawks have the most wrestlers still in the championship bracket, while Southeast Polk has eight in the championship and four left in consolations. Fort Dodge has 7-1.
As Cedar Falls senior Collin Bohnenkamp got ready to take the mat for his 195-pound first-round match, a Tiger coach pulled him aside and made just one comment
“’Let’s go 3-0,’” he said.
Bohnenkamp was the third and last Cedar Falls state qualifier to take the mat Thursday and teammates Jackson Barth at 126 and Dylan Whitt at 138 had already won.
No pressure, right?
“I said I’ll try, and it ended up good,” smiled Bohnenkamp who needed just 56 seconds to pin Johnston’s Tanner Rowland.
Bohenkamp, eighth last year at 220, said his day one experience was much easier the second time.
“Last year on the first day I was kind of sick, and looking back at it now I think I was just nervous,” Bohnenkamp said. “I had a lot better first match for sure, a lot more exciting.”
Barth opened the day for the Tigers with a pin in 1:19 over Sam Stevens of Clear Creek-Amana at 126, and Whitt advanced with a 2-0 decision over Will Larson of Fort Madison at 138.