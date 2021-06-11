Sidebar: Freshman Eggena fabulous for W-SR

DES MOINES – The Egg refused to crack.
Less than three months after nearly joining her school’s tennis team, Katelyn Eggena was wearing a state championship soccer medal around her neck.
The soft-spoken, braces-wearing freshman – affectionately known as “Egg” by her teammates – delivered in goal once again Friday afternoon at Cownie Soccer Complex.
Eggena allowed one early goal, but nothing else as No. 1 Waverly-Shell Rock completed its season-long mission by downing No. 7 Dallas Center-Grimes 5-1 to win the Class 2A girls’ state soccer title.
The Go-Hawks captured their first state championship in girls’ soccer after finishing runner-up four times, including 2018 and 2019.
As the final seconds ticked off the clock Friday, a smiling Eggena sprinted to the center of the field. She raised her arms triumphantly while jumping up and down with her celebrating teammates.
An athletic 6-footer who excels in volleyball and basketball, Eggena was recruited to play soccer this spring by members of the powerhouse W-SR team.
“I thought about playing tennis, but I felt soccer was the best choice for me because it was a more physical sport,” Eggena said. “I had played soccer as a kid and was a midfielder. I stopped playing soccer after fifth grade, but some of the girls encouraged me to come out and play this year. They needed a keeper and all of the basketball girls who play soccer recruited me to play on the soccer team. I knew they had a great team coming back and I decided to give it a shot.”
Eggena’s introduction to soccer was a rough one this spring while going against a number of standout teammates, including senior superstar Kenzie Roling, in practice.
“It’s incredible what Katelyn has done this season in her first year as a keeper,” W-SR coach Lauren Greiner said. “She’s an incredible athlete. It was a struggle the first few weeks as a keeper – we tried to teach her things and she was trying to learn the position. We taught her the basics and at one point I told her, ‘It’s like basketball. See ball, get ball.’ We just threw her in there and let her learn by fire. She did an excellent job adapting and figured everything out. Her teammates were so supportive of her and so encouraging. She just continued to learn and grow. And she did an amazing job for us. She was outstanding in the three matches at state.”
Eggena showed her mettle in the final game of her magical freshman campaign.
W-SR had taken an early 1-0 lead Friday before the Mustangs scored to tie it 1-1 midway through the first half.
“When times get tough, you just have to regroup and keep going,” Eggena said. “When they scored, I just had to let that one go. And I tried to focus on the next play.”
Eggena once again showed the poise of a senior and did not allow anything over the final 65 minutes of play. The Go-Hawks eventually pulled away with Roling, a University of Iowa commit, scoring four goals Friday.
“Egg did an incredible job – she was tremendous this entire tournament,” Roling said. “We are all so proud of her. Nothing seems to faze her or rattle her. She really came through and played a huge role on this team.”
Eggena was phenomenal in her team’s epic 1-0 overtime quarterfinal win over 10-time state champion Cedar Rapids Xavier on Tuesday.
She came back a day later with another strong showing, allowing an early goal before locking in during her team’s 5-1 win over Spencer.
“I’m so glad we got Katelyn to come out for the team,” W-SR senior standout Siri Ott said. “We call her ‘Egg’ and we joke around with her. She’s a really great person and a great teammate. The part that makes her so awesome is she is always willing to work hard. Egg has progressed so much and we’re really proud of her.”
In 243-plus total minutes over three state tournament games, Eggena allowed just two goals. She yielded only 12 goals all season.
W-SR had defeated Dallas Center-Grimes 3-2 in the regular season on May 1. Eggena laughed when asked if she was glad that she didn’t go out for tennis this spring.
You could’ve made a strong case for Eggena to make the all-tournament team in Des Moines, but the omission didn’t bother her. It was all about helping her teammates win a gold trophy.
And bring a state championship back home to Waverly.
“This is amazing – I’m just so happy,” she said. “Being a part of this team with all of these great players has been an awesome experience. Winning state, it’s a dream come true. It’s been great to be a part of it.
“I decided at the last minute to play soccer this season. I’m so glad that I did. This is exciting to finish the season on a state championship team.”