Regional volleyball: Gilbert upsets No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock

“When our kids got behind, I think they started thinking too much,” Woodin said. “We stopped having fun and didn’t play our style of volleyball. It seemed like Gilbert kept every ball alive and we made way too many mistakes. We missed some serves, our passing is usually better, and we didn’t get our hitters into position where they could kill the ball.”

Waverly-Shell Rock fought back to within 12-11 before Rotto hammered a spike to start another 7-0 run by Gilbert.

“Our girls were focused and ready to play,” Gilbert coach Stacy Johnson said. “They had beaten us earlier, but we knew we could play with them. We studied the film. We knew we had to stop Avery (Beckett), she’s an amazing player. We did a good job against her and their other hitters.”

The Go-Hawks fell behind again in the second set as the 5-foot-11 Rotto continued to deliver with an abundance of kills and blocks.

“Our girls were hustling and diving all over the place,” Johnson said. “Our kids are so scrappy and they played with so much intensity. This is the best match we’ve played all year. It was a total team effort. We put it all together.”