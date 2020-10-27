Regional volleyball: Gilbert upsets No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock

WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock had played four sets against Gilbert this season.
And the Go-Hawks had won them all while notching a pair of tournament wins over the Tigers.
But none of that mattered Tuesday night.
Gilbert stormed out strong, scored the match’s first seven points and 22 of the last 31 in notching a road upset over W-SR.
The No. 10 Tigers stunned the second-ranked Go-Hawks, earning a 25-19, 25-17, 25-23 sweep in a Class 4A regional volleyball final.
Waverly-Shell Rock finished its season with a 38-9 record while Gilbert (26-9) advances to state for the first time in school history.
“Give Gilbert credit – they have a good team and they played well,” W-SR coach EaVon Woodin said. “Our players just couldn’t seem to get into a rhythm and we struggled after falling behind early. Our kids fought hard and came back, but it just wasn’t enough. It wasn’t our night.”
The 107-mile bus ride from Gilbert to Waverly didn’t faze a veteran Tigers team as they came out strong in the opening set.
Gilbert raced to a commanding 7-0 lead as powerful senior Thea Rotto took charge at the net. Rotto boomed two early kills and delivered a pair of blocks to set the stage for a dominant night.
“When our kids got behind, I think they started thinking too much,” Woodin said. “We stopped having fun and didn’t play our style of volleyball. It seemed like Gilbert kept every ball alive and we made way too many mistakes. We missed some serves, our passing is usually better, and we didn’t get our hitters into position where they could kill the ball.”
Waverly-Shell Rock fought back to within 12-11 before Rotto hammered a spike to start another 7-0 run by Gilbert.
“Our girls were focused and ready to play,” Gilbert coach Stacy Johnson said. “They had beaten us earlier, but we knew we could play with them. We studied the film. We knew we had to stop Avery (Beckett), she’s an amazing player. We did a good job against her and their other hitters.”
The Go-Hawks fell behind again in the second set as the 5-foot-11 Rotto continued to deliver with an abundance of kills and blocks.
“Our girls were hustling and diving all over the place,” Johnson said. “Our kids are so scrappy and they played with so much intensity. This is the best match we’ve played all year. It was a total team effort. We put it all together.”
Waverly-Shell Rock, a 2019 state qualifier, recovered to take charge early in the third set. The Go-Hawks bolted to a 14-3 lead as junior standout Avery Beckett connected on a handful of spikes.
But the scrappy Tigers fought back, scoring five straight points with a kill by Rotto bringing them within 14-8.
The Go-Hawks answered, building the lead back to 17-11 before Gilbert took over. The Tigers took their first lead of the set, 20-19, on a tip by Rotto.
Waverly-Shell Rock held off one match point to close within 24-23 before a Go-Hawk spike sailed long.
That set off a wild scene as Gilbert players stormed the court in celebration. The Tigers were still on the floor posing for photos 20 minutes after their history-making performance.
“This is just amazing,” Rotto said.
‘We knew this was our year and we were ready for this match. I just feel so blessed because our team has worked so hard to make it to state. It’s incredible to see this finally happen for our program.”
Waverly-Shell Rock had a successful season with only one senior in its starting lineup. Beckett leads the state in kills and junior teammate Sophie Sedgwick leads the state in assists.
“We had a good season,” Woodin said. “We won our conference and we were ranked No. 2 in the state. We had a lot of success – hopefully we’ll learn from this and come back strong.”
