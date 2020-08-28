Prep football: Go-Hawks storm past Crestwood, 49-13

WAVERLY – There is no shortage of weapons on the explosive Waverly-Shell Rock football team.
The Crestwood Cadets discovered that first-hand in Friday night’s season opener at Go-Hawk Stadium.
Crestwood connected on a 74-yard touchdown pass on its first offensive play, but Waverly-Shell Rock came right back with an emphatic four-touchdown, first-half response.
That sparked the Class 3A Go-Hawks to an impressive 49-13 non-district win over the Class 2A Cadets. Six players accounted for Waverly-Shell Rock’s seven touchdowns.
“Every year is different, but I felt like we were able to gain some momentum and get on a roll,” W-SR coach Mark Hubbard said. “Our guys really stepped up and played well as a team. The kids have worked hard and they’re thankful to have the opportunity to get out there and play football. Obviously, we have plenty we can get better at, but we’re happy we got this one.”
Waverly-Shell Rock looks like an entirely new team after finishing 3-6 last year, including a season-opening loss to Crestwood.
The Northeast Iowa Conference rivals began their matchup Friday with Cadet quarterback Carter Henry hitting Austin Johnson on a crisply executed 74-yard touchdown pass.
“When someone scores that quickly, and it’s through the air like that, we knew it wasn’t a physical thing. It was just something we had to correct,” Hubbard said. “Kudos to our players for bouncing back and showing some toughness.”
The Go-Hawks, a young team featuring a number of talented sophomores, kept their composure and responded with a touchdown drive on their next possession.
Sophomore running back McCrae Hagarty powered into the end zone on a 5-yard run to start the TD parade for Waverly-Shell Rock.
A 21-point second quarter followed for the Go-Hawks.
Senior quarterback Brady Ramker scored on a 1-yard sneak before speedy senior Donovan Wessel followed with a 52-yard punt return for a score. Sophomore running back Asa Newsom then broke free on a 33-yard touchdown sprint just before halftime.
The Go-Hawks headed to the locker room with a commanding 28-6 halftime advantage.
Crestwood fought back with a long, methodical third-quarter drive, capped by Johnson’s 27-yard touchdown on a double-reverse. That brought the Cadets within 27-13.
Waverly-Shell Rock responded when Ramker took off on a 48-yard scoring run late in the third quarter. Junior Ryan Folkerts showed off his speed when he scored on a 53-yard reverse early in the final quarter.
Sophomore Simon Ott added a 14-yard TD run for the Go-Hawks. He also converted on all seven of his extra-point kicks. W-SR piled up 379 total yards, including 303 on the ground.
The powerful Hagarty rushed for 84 yards, caught one pass for 21 yards and also contributed on defense.
“Just the energy we had the whole game,” Hagarty said when asked what’s different about this year’s squad. “They scored on the first play, but we didn’t give up and we just came back strong. We kept our energy up and just kept working.”
There is no shortage of athletes on the deep Go-Hawk team.
“We have so many weapons – teams can’t key on just one or two guys,” Hagarty said. “We have a bunch of good backs and you saw that in this game. It was a fun night.”
Sophomore Jake Walker was a force on the defensive line for Waverly-Shell Rock, pressuring Henry on numerous occasions.
Junior Kaden Bibler also excelled on defense for the Go-Hawks, delivering a key sack to halt a Crestwood drive early in the fourth quarter.
The Go-Hawks face a tough test in Week 2 when it plays at Waukon, the Class 2A state runner-up in 2019. The Indians are ranked No. 1 in 2A.
“Waukon has one of the best programs in the state,” Hubbard said. “You know they’re going to be hungry after coming up just short last year. They do a phenomenal job. We haven’t played them for a while because of the classification differences, but you can throw out the 2A and 3A stuff. It will be a good ballgame and they will be extremely well-coached.”
