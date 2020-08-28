Prep football: Go-Hawks storm past Crestwood, 49-13

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAVERLY – There is no shortage of weapons on the explosive Waverly-Shell Rock football team.

The Crestwood Cadets discovered that first-hand in Friday night’s season opener at Go-Hawk Stadium.

Crestwood connected on a 74-yard touchdown pass on its first offensive play, but Waverly-Shell Rock came right back with an emphatic four-touchdown, first-half response.

That sparked the Class 3A Go-Hawks to an impressive 49-13 non-district win over the Class 2A Cadets. Six players accounted for Waverly-Shell Rock’s seven touchdowns.

“Every year is different, but I felt like we were able to gain some momentum and get on a roll,” W-SR coach Mark Hubbard said. “Our guys really stepped up and played well as a team. The kids have worked hard and they’re thankful to have the opportunity to get out there and play football. Obviously, we have plenty we can get better at, but we’re happy we got this one.”

Waverly-Shell Rock looks like an entirely new team after finishing 3-6 last year, including a season-opening loss to Crestwood.

The Northeast Iowa Conference rivals began their matchup Friday with Cadet quarterback Carter Henry hitting Austin Johnson on a crisply executed 74-yard touchdown pass.