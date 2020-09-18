Prep football: Go-Hawks fall to Western Dubuque, 28-9

Dakota Lau bulldozed a defender on a 23-yard gain on second down and Jacob Butcher ripped off a 14-yard run a couple snaps later. Sawyer Nauman ran for 20 yards and 6 yards to set the Bobcats up at the Waverly-Shell Rock 11-yard line.

DeSollar caught Baumhover’s pass in the flat, made one defender miss and then made another dive for the end zone with a would-be tackler hanging on for a 7-0 lead with 16 seconds left in the opening quarter.

The Bobcats doubled the lead just before halftime, driving 55 yards in 10 plays. Baumhover completed 5 of 6 passes on the drive — with Tanner Nauman tackled at the 1 on a 17-yard reception — before he scored on a 1-yard run with just less than a minute left in the half.

Waverly-Shell Rock (2-2, 1-1), which missed a 38-yard field goal attempt on its only first-half drive to reach Western Dubuque territory, was held to just 75 yards of offense in the first half.

The Go-Hawks finally broke the Bobcats’ shutout bid opening the second half as Simon Ott connected on a 26-yard field goal.

WD answered with Lau’s 27-yard touchdown reception from Baumhover, but Waverly-Shell Rock fullback McCrae Hagerty busted off a 98-yard touchdown run to trim the lead back to 21-9 at the end of the third quarter.