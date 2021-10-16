No. 5 Waverly-Shell Rock closes in on 4A district title

EPWORTH - If the first few minutes were any indication, Friday night’s Iowa Class 4A District 2 showdown had all the makings of a low-scoring, defensive slugfest.

The offensive fireworks that followed changed that in a hurry.

Western Dubuque quarterback Jack Clemens tossed six touchdown passes, but the Bobcats fell short in a wild shootout, 55-39 to fifth-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock at Buchman Field.

The Bobcats fell to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in district play and their playoff chances took a serious hit.

Both defenses looked stout at the onset. The Go-Hawks (7-1, 4-0) flexed their muscles first, trapping Grant Glausser in the endzone for safety.

After the free kick, the Go-Hawks wasted no time capitalizing on the good field position. McCrae Hagarty barreled straight into the heart of the WD defense and rambled to a 45-yard TD run and a 9-0 lead.

W-SR’s special teams chipped in to add to the lead late in the first quarter. The Go-Hawks got a piece of Tucker Nauman’s punt and took over in Bobcat territory again, but WD’s defense held the Go-Hawks to a Simon Ott 32-yard field goal

Nevin Pins gave the Cats a spark when he recovered an Asa Newsom fumble on the Go-Hawk side of midfield. WD quarterback Jack Clemens connected with Spencer Zinn for a 38-yard gain, then lofted a 2-yard TD pass to Nick Bryant for the Bobcats’ first score.

The Bobcats pulled ahead with some real crowd-pleasers on the senior night. On the final play of the first quarter from his own 4-yard line, Clemens flung an inside screen to Andrew Oltmanns, who nearly went the distance, racing 78 yards before being dragged down.

Four plays later, Clemens hit Daviyon Gaston on a gutsy fourth-down pass for a 22-yard score to grab 13-12 lead.

Like the rest of the night, it didn’t last long.

After a big return on the ensuing kick, W-SR reclaimed command with another long TD run from Hagarty, this one a 31-yard, untouched stampede.

Clemens and Oltmanns answered with two touchdown connections, a 20-yarder to tie the game and a 56-yard catch-and-run to put WD on top, 26-20.

Late in the half, Clemens was intercepted by Sam Roose, setting up Grant Halverson’s 2-yard quarterback-sneak into the endzone to put W-SR up 27-26 at halftime.

W-SR marched downfield on each of its first two second-half possessions and got two more Halverson touchdown plunges - carbon-copies of his first-half score, including a push from behind over the goal line.

The Go-Hawks rushed for 338 yards and six touchdowns in the game.

