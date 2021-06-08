Kenzie Roling's scores OT game-winner to push WSR girls into 2A semifinals

+3 Prep of the Week: Waverly-Shell Rock's Kenzie Roling has become a goals expert A University of Iowa soccer recruit, Roling ranks among the state leaders with 28 goals this season for a Waverly-Shell Rock team ranked No. 1 in Class 2A.

During the break before overtime, Greiner provided strong words of encouragement for her team in the blistering heat. She told her team in the huddle, “This game is ours.”

“It’s all about mentality,” Greiner said. “When it’s in the 90th minute and it’s 90 degrees, it comes down to believing it, wanting it and doing it. We had worn them down and we were connecting. It was ours for the taking. It was just a matter of going out there and doing it.”

Freshman goalkeeper Katelyn Eggena was phenomenal in net for W-SR, making an abundance of huge stops in the biggest game of her young career.

“Egg really showed up today,” Roling said. “She really stepped up and we’re super proud of her.”

Eggena played with the poise of a senior in her first state tournament game.

“I just tried to stay focused and make the saves when I needed to,” Eggena said. “I’m usually nervous when the game starts, but then I calm down and I’m all right once it gets going. I just had to get locked in and do my part.”

Waverly-Shell Rock is on a mission to win its first state soccer championship. The Go-Hawks were second at state in 2006, 2014, 2018 and 2019 runner-up