Kenzie Roling scores OT game-winner to push WSR girls into 2A semifinals

DES MOINES – Kenzie Roling knew it was coming.
The double and triple teams. The shoving, the bumping and the elbows. And the numerous times where she was knocked to the ground.
But Roling never stopped coming.
After 83-plus scoreless minutes of an epic, gritty and hard-fought battle between two of the state’s best girls’ soccer programs, Roling finally broke through.
The University of Iowa recruit darted through an opening down the left side of field and blasted a shot into the back of the net.
Roling delivered in the clutch to power the top-ranked Go-Hawks to a dramatic 1-0 win over 10-time state champion Cedar Rapids Xavier
“I had missed a couple of shots that I thought I should have had, and I knew I had to come through for my team,” Roling said. “I was super excited and overwhelmed. It’s a really great feeling to win like that.”
Roling fought through the stifling and blazing 90-degree conditions to boost her team into Wednesday’s Class 2A semifinal round at 12:30 p.m. Waverly-Shell Rock will face No. 5 Spencer in the semis.
“Kenzie has really elevated her game over the last couple of seasons,” W-SR coach Lauren Greiner said. “She has come through all year and she delivered again for us. She stayed composed and when she had the opportunity, she put the ball in the back of the net.”
Roling played on state runner-up teams in 2018 and 2019 before her junior season was cancelled in 2020 because of the Covid pandemic.
The Go-Hawks lost to Xavier in the 2019 state title game.
Roling kept her composure Tuesday despite Xavier’s attempts to slow her down with its rugged and effective defensive mindset.
“That’s definitely part of the game,” she said. “I think that physicality actually motivates us. It kind of makes us mad and pushes us even more to win the game.”
Roling has come back with an outstanding final prep season. Her game-winner was her 69th goal of the season.
No. 8 Xavier (13-6) charged out strong and appeared to have the upper hand for much of the first half. But W-SR hung tough and kept the match even.
The Go-Hawks, who edged Xavier 2-1 in overtime May 6 in Cedar Rapids, knew they would have their hands full after a puzzling draw saw powerhouse Xavier draw the 8 seed.
“We thought we would see this matchup further down the line, but that’s where the rankings and the seedings fell,” Greiner said. “In order to be the best you’ve got to beat the best.”
Both teams had their opportunities in regulation, but the match remained scoreless after 80 minutes.
A University of Iowa soccer recruit, Roling ranks among the state leaders with 28 goals this season for a Waverly-Shell Rock team ranked No. 1 in Class 2A.
During the break before overtime, Greiner provided strong words of encouragement for her team in the blistering heat. She told her team in the huddle, “This game is ours.”
“It’s all about mentality,” Greiner said. “When it’s in the 90th minute and it’s 90 degrees, it comes down to believing it, wanting it and doing it. We had worn them down and we were connecting. It was ours for the taking. It was just a matter of going out there and doing it.”
Freshman goalkeeper Katelyn Eggena was phenomenal in net for W-SR, making an abundance of huge stops in the biggest game of her young career.
“Egg really showed up today,” Roling said. “She really stepped up and we’re super proud of her.”
Eggena played with the poise of a senior in her first state tournament game.
“I just tried to stay focused and make the saves when I needed to,” Eggena said. “I’m usually nervous when the game starts, but then I calm down and I’m all right once it gets going. I just had to get locked in and do my part.”
Waverly-Shell Rock is on a mission to win its first state soccer championship. The Go-Hawks were second at state in 2006, 2014, 2018 and 2019 runner-up
“We know we have to take it game by game and we have to be prepared for whoever we face,” Greiner said. “We will head back to the hotel, and spent some time resting and recovering. And then we will get ready to go for the next one.”
Even after a grueling and challenging win over Xavier, Roling said her team will be more than ready when it takes the field Wednesday.
“The whole season we’ve been thinking about that last game even though we’re taking it a game at a time,” she said. “We know we can beat any opponent we face as long as we play our style. We’re going to rest, recover and hydrate, and be ready to come back strong for the game tomorrow.”