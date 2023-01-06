High School Wrestling: WSR goes 2-1 during opening day at the Clash

LA CROSSE, Wis. – Waverly-Shell Rock went 2-1 Friday during the opening session of the Class at the La Crosse Center.

The Go-Hawks opened the 32-team national dual tournament with a 66-9 win over Faribault (Minn.) before slipping past LaCrosse Aquinas, 39-34, in the semifinals.

However, in the bracket final, Hastings, Minn., ranked fifth in Class AAA in Minnesota, downed WSR 33-21.

In the final, with the dual tied at 15-all, Hastings won the next five matches from 106 to 132, four of them by decision, to pull ahead.

The Go-Hawks got falls from Ryder Block at 138 and McCrae Hagarty at 195.

Bas Diaz at 145, Ethan Bibler at 152 and Jake Walker at 285 also recorded wins against Hastings.

The Go-Hawks will wrestle three more times Saturday in the 2nd Place Bracket against three other day-one bracket runner-ups.

Osage and North Scott of Eldridge were competing in the afternoon session.

In the girls’ division, Charles City took seventh beating Batavia, Ill., 42-28, in the seventh-place match.

The Comets lost 40-21 to Liberty, Arizona in their opening, matches, and then, 40-21, to Apple Valley. Minn., in the consolation semifinals.

In its win over Batavia, Charles City got pins from Tegan Cavanaugh at 114, Katelyn Miller at 126, Lilly Lift at 132, Elizabeth Oleson at 138, Morgan Maloy at 145, Leah Stewart at 185 and Ava Thompson at 235.