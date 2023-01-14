High School Wrestling: Waverly-Shell Rock wins Bob Sharp in Ankeny

ANKENY – Waverly-Shell Rock had nine wrestlers reach the final and four Go-Hawks claimed championships Saturday at the Bob Sharp Invitational.

Ryder Block (138), Bas Diaz (145), Danny Diaz (160) and McCrae Hagarty (195) all won titles.

Block scored a 20-5 technical fall over second-ranked Kane Naaktgeboren in the 138 finals. Diaz scored a major decision over Jake Pointer of Indianola, 18-6, to win.

Danny Diaz pinned AJ Pontier of Indianola in 43 to win, while Hagarty pinned Ankeny’s Cade Bennethum in 1:47 for his victory.

Finishing second for WSR was Ryker Graff at 113, Zane Behrends at 132, Robert Poyner at 170, Caden Wetherell at 220 and Jake Walker at 285.

Additionally, Sam Hornyak was third at 126 and Ethan Bibler was third at 152.

Summaries

Bob Sharp (Ankeny) Invitational

Team standings: 1. Waverly-Shell Rock 267.5, 2. Ankeny 234, 3. Linn-Mar 205.5, 4. Indianola 196.5, 5. Norwalk 136, 6. Sioux City Heelan 129, 7. South Tama 119, 8. Mason City 46, 9. Des Moines Lincoln 23, 10. Des Moines Roosevelt 11.

Championship matches

106 – Tyler Harper (Norwalk) dec. Kale DiMarco (Mason City), 11-5.

113 – Truman Folkers (Ankeny) dec. Ryker Graff (WSR), 4-3.

120 – Bowen Downey (Indianola) dec. JJ Maihan (Ankeny), 8-1.

126 – Ryan Young (Indianola) dec. Amare Chavez (South Tama), 5-4.

132 – Brayden Parke (Linn-Mar) dec. Zane Behrends (WSR), 11-2.

138 – Ryder Block (WSR) technical fall over Kane Naaktgeboren (LM), 20-3, 6:00.

145 – Baz Diaz (WSR) dec. Jake Pontier (Indianola), 18-6.

152 – Jace Anderson (Ankeny) dec. Grant Kress (LM), 3-2.

160 – Danny Diaz (WSR) pinned AJ Pontier (Indianola), :43.

170 – Ethan DeLeon (Heelan) dec. Robert Poyner (WSR), 13-7.

182 – Tate Naakgeboren (LM) technical fall over Xander Kenworthy (Ankeny), 20-5, 1:41.

195 – McCrae Hagarty (WSR) pinned Cade Bennethum (Ankeny), 1:47.

220 – Will Hinrichs (Ankeny) dec. Caden Wetherell (WSR), 11-3.

285 – Maddox Borcherding-Johnson (Norwalk) dec. Jake Walker (WSR), 3-1, SV.