High School Wrestling Roundup: Waverly-Shell Rock wins Bob Sharp: Osage girls take Oelwein title

ANKENY – Waverly-Shell Rock had nine wrestlers reach the final and four Go-Hawks claimed championships Saturday at the Bob Sharp Invitational.

Ryder Block (138), Bas Diaz (145), Danny Diaz (160) and McCrae Hagarty (195) all won titles.

Block scored a 20-5 technical fall over second-ranked Kane Naaktgeboren in the 138 finals. Diaz scored a major decision over Jake Pointer of Indianola, 18-6, to win.

Danny Diaz pinned AJ Pontier of Indianola in 43 to win, while Hagarty pinned Ankeny’s Cade Bennethum in 1:47 for his victory.

Finishing second for WSR was Ryker Graff at 113, Zane Behrends at 132, Robert Poyner at 170, Caden Wetherell at 220 and Jake Walker at 285.

Additionally, Sam Hornyak was third at 126 and Ethan Bibler was third at 152.

Jefferson Invitational: Cedar Falls took seventh at the 16-team J-Hawk tournament Saturday.

The Tigers top performances came from Drew Campbell, second at 220. Campbell lost by fall to defending state champion and Iowa recruit Ben Keuter in the finals.

Evan Simpson at 113, Gerald North at 160 and Drew Gerdes at 182 all finished third.

DNH crowns two champs at Hadenfelt: Zach Adelmund at 182 and Nick Reinicke at 220 won championships Saturday in Solon to highlight the Wolverines' seventh place finish.

Adelmund major decisioned Kaden Phan of Clear Creek Amana, 12-4, to win his title, while Reinicke scored a major over Indy Ferguson, 11-3, in the 220 final.

DNH also had Will Textor take third at 285. Textor beat North Scott's Dawson Rheingans, 3-1, for third.

Girls’ wrestling

Tigers win Waukee Northwest crown: Hope Chiattello won the 110 pound title and Cedar Falls had 11 of its 14 wrestlers finish 14th or better as the Tigers claimed the 17-team Waukee Northwest title Saturday.

Chiattello pinned Sophia Harris of Humboldt in 3 minutes and 36 seconds to win her title and improve to 34-4 on the season.

The Tigers also a runner-up finishes from Apryl Halsor at 125, Lainey Schreck at 135 and Lauren Nicholas at 155.

Other top finishes for Cedar Falls came from Natalie Blake, fourth at 100. Lauren Whitt, third at 105. Jasmine Oleson, third at 115. Destiney Hoeppner, fourth at 120,

Anna Johnson was third at 130, while Emmalee Sharar and Briar Ludeman each finished fourth at 190 and 235, respectively.

Osage wins 25-team Oelwein Invite: The Green Devils edged East Buchanan of Winthrop by two points, 252 to 250, to win the title.

Osage got individual gold from Gable Hemann at 100 where she went 5-0 in a round-robin format and Jalynn Goodale at 115.

Goodale pinned Vinton-Shellsburg’s Ellie Weets in the final in 5 minutes and 20 seconds.

Osage also saw Emma Schipper win at 235 going 3-0, and Leah Grimm was second at 170.

Other area champions were Jillian Worthen of Union who pinned Hillary Trainor of Sumner-Fredericksburg in 1:24 to win at 105. Independence’s Dakota Whitman won at 135 pinning Benton Community’s Lizzy Wolf in 50 seconds.

New Hampton’s Ali Russler won the round-robin tournament at 145.

East Buchanan had four individual champions – Andelyn Cabalka at 140 and Keeley Kehril at 155, while Brooklyn Graham beat Osage’s Grimm, 3-1, to win at 170, and Alyson Krum won at 190.