High School Girls' Wrestling: Waverly-Shell Rock feels ahead of the curve

CEDAR RAPIDS – When it comes to the newly-sanctioned sport of girls' wrestling, Waverly-Shell Rock feels ahead of the curve.

The winner of the last four unsanctioned state meets, the Go-Hawks – with a whopping nine wrestlers in the field – figure to be a strong contender at next week's first-ever state meet sanctioned by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

"People know what is expected," WSR Co-Coach Josh Meier said after the Go-Hawks totaled 254 points and won the Region 6 team title at a girls' wrestling regional meet Friday at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids. "It is not expected to win the state tournament. It is expected to put in the time and put yourself in position to win the state tournament. They understand that the system works and if they believe and follow the plan, they will be right there."

WSR is boosted by the Waverly Area Wrestling Club, a youth wrestling program that currently boasts a combined 260 athletes across its male and female teams. WSR junior Kiara Djoumessi joined the program in kindergarten, and by the time she was in middle school, she was able to practice against high school girls.

"We have some really good younger kids' coaches," Djoumessi said. "Our philosophy for our program is that our high school coaches are also coaching our younger girls, so that when they are ready to go to high school, they are prepared."

Djoumessi – ranked third at 140 pounds by IAWrestle – improved to 43-0 this season by winning all four of her matches by pin and claiming one of two individual regional titles for the Go-Hawks.

"I knew I needed to approach every match the same," Djoumessi said. "Just really needed to do what I do, hit what I hit and I ended up in a lot of positions where I was really good at."

The Go-Hawks' second regional titlist was junior Madison Hinrichs (37-2), who is ranked fourth and won both of her 235-pound matches by fall, capped by a pin in less than three minutes in the title match against DeWitt Central's Averyia Binnion, who also entered the tournament with just two losses all season.

"Just trying to stay aware of my surroundings and what she is going to do," said Hinrichs, who placed third at 220 in last year's unsanctioned state meet. "She is known for headlocks, so I definitely worked the past week on my headlock defense. Just trying to make sure I had the best availability on the mat and just make sure I was in the best possible position."

Hinrichs represents a bit of a departure from WSR wrestlers with significant years of experience like Djoumessi. This is just the third season on the mat for Hinrichs, yet the WSR "system" still applies.

"They wrestled smart," Meier said. "They did the things they are supposed to do to win big matches against some tough girls and that is why they won the tournament today."

The top-four place winners at each weight in each of eight regional meets across the state qualify for the state meet, which is Thursday and Friday at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

The Go-Hawks had four wrestlers finish second by winning two of three matches in their respective weight class. At 100 pounds, junior Amber Hoth (36-8) earned one decision and one pin. Freshman Macy Tiedt (28-15) at 105 and fifth-ranked senior Haidyn Snyder (38-5) at 145 both recorded two pins, as did senior Brinley Meier (31-9) at 120.

"I am just really proud of how hard we all worked," Brinley Meier said. "We put a lot of time in the past two, three months. We put a lot of dedication into it. I am just really proud of all my teammates and how well they did."

WSR added four more state qualifiers at 125, 130 and 170, respectively, when sixth-ranked senior Eva Heise (41-5), fifth-ranked sophomore Lilly Stough (42-4) and junior Karissa Oldenburger (38-11) all earned third-place finishes. The Go-Hawks nearly had a fourth qualifier when senior Kyla Foy (15-12) surged to fifth place at 115 pounds.

"It was a good day," Josh Meier said. "I thought we could get somewhere between seven and 10 through, and nine is a good number. I thought we wrestled well and executed the things we have been working on."